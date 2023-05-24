SS24 Children’s Trends: FIMI Valencia First Communion Wear

Día Mágico by FIMI is the only fair in the world specializing in first communion and ‘ceremonial’ wear, such as bridesmaid’s dresses, for children. It’s a niche market but one that serves a large world-wide audience.

From May 12 to 14, 2023, Feria Valencia held the Día Mágico and FIMI fairs together for the first time, once again cemented Valencia's position as the leading hub for children's fashion. The fairgrounds accommodated 110 exhibiting brands and welcomed over 100 buyers from more than 20 countries including Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Italy, and even Madagascar.

Infantita kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

One of the main attractions of the 10th anniversary of the communion and ceremony fashion showcase was the Paseo Mágico fashion shows, which took place throughout the two days of the event and featured a total of nine children's brands. Here are the main trends spotted throughout the shows.

A pop of color

Mon Air Kids

Mon Air Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A square neck white eyelet and lace dress with a pink chiffon sash tied at the waist with a floral trim.

Lilus Kids

Lilus Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A white chiffon gown with a blue chiffon sash trimmed with blue and white blooms.

Marla Kids

Marla Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A white chiffon gown with transparent three-quarter sleeves: a broad blue sash at the waist embellished with blue and white flowers.

Layer Cake

Crisby Kids (designer Montse Bosch)

Crisby Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A white eyelet dress with ruffled short sleeves over two layers of chiffon, embellished with a cotton lace trim.

Infantita Kids

Infantita Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A white dress with a cotton lace fitted bodice and three-quarter sleeves; a skirt made up of layers of white chiffon and pink tulle.

Javilar Kids

Javilar ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A white bodice embellished with embroidered blooms and transparent sleeves; a skirt with two layers of lilac silk trimmed with white lace.

Mimilu Kids

Mimilu Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A scoop neck sleeveless white empire dress rendered in layers of chiffon embellished with blush pink roses.

Toy Soldiers

Crisby Kids

Crisby Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Military style cotton jackets in blue or pink with matching pants over white shirts with stand up collars.

Crisby Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Beatriz Montero Kids (designer: Maria Beatriz Montero)

Montero Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Sailor style shirt in blue or pink over matching pants with a white side trim.

Montero Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Get Ahead

Infanta Kids

Infantita Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A blush pink chiffon veil with a lace trim hung from a floral headdress.

Mimilu Kids

Mimilu Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A traditional first communion veil rendered in chiffon and lace embellished with blush pink roses.

Mon Air Kids

Mon Air Kids ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

A simple coronet of tiny pink flowers on a silver thread.