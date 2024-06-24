BARTS Menswear SS25: Back to the Roots

For the new S25 collection, BARTS travels to summery Australia, the land of the vast outback, tropical beaches and unique flora and fauna. With the overarching theme of ‘Back to the Roots’, BARTS creates a collection inspired by the natural beauty, local cultures and summery colours that can only be found Down Under.

Credits: BARTS

Men's shorts

For men, BARTS introduces a new collection of swim shorts, perfect for surfers, swimmers, artists and adventurers. Combining style and comfort, these high-quality shorts also feature BARTS' signature prints. New this year are the breezy shirts, made of soft, lightweight cotton, which perfectly match your latest swim shorts.

Credits: BARTS

Credits: BARTS

Hats and bags

Complete the endless summer feeling with a complementary hat, cap or bag. For S25, these come in a selection of summery materials. The use of cotton, straw and paper results in durable, high-quality and indispensable headwear. Besides the stylish basics, Australia's flora and fauna also find their way into the designs.

Credits: BARTS

Credits: BARTS