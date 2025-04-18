SS26 Denim Projections: Key Silhouettes, Washes and Details

Just like the black leather jacket, blue jeans were once a symbol of youthful rebellion in America. Perhaps as a result, in the past two decades, high-end designers have expanded their offerings to include key items rendered in denim, with some brands such as Diesel focusing almost their entire seasonal collections using the fabric. In sum, the ss26 denim mood will be equal parts wearable and forward-thinking. Here are some projections of the key styles and details.

Key Silhouettes

As the trend for proportion play continues to resonate, loose and relaxed fits will still be popular for ss26. On the other hand, retro styles will still be popular with consumers. Flares were given a huge boost when Kendrick Lamar wore a pair from Celine flares during the 2025 Superbowl half-time show. Jorts, shorts and capri lengths will also look fresh.

Credits: SS Daley fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Slouchy baggy legged low slung jeans with classic styling.

Credits: Courtesy/Loewe ss25

Barrel legged jeans with classic styling, plus seams at the knee.

Credits: Celine ss24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Flared jeans with classic styling.

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana fw25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Cropped baggy legged jeans with patch pockets.

Credits: Vetements ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Baggy legged overlong jeans with low rise crotch.

Key Washes

There will be a wide range of washes and finishes for SS26 from light to dark and everything in-between.

Credits: Rocha ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Deep dark inky colours are created through overdyes.

Credits: Monse ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ombréd washes continue to resonate, especially in light to mid-blue tones.

Credits: Lutz Huelle ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Stonewashing creates a ‘speckled finish’ on light to mid-blue washes which will look fresh for ss26.

Credits: Scervino ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Denim designers will still be using stenciled laser prints to enhance surfaces and create an artistic finish.

Key Details

‘The devil is in the details’ for ss26. This will include heavy deconstruction and destroyed surfaces, contrast stitching and pieced-in patchworking.

Credits: Demeulemeester ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Destroyed surfaces will continue to trend, often featuring exposed wefts.

Credits: Prabal Gurung ss25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Center seams and pleating will offer refined styling and a retro attitude