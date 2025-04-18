SS26 Denim Projections: Key Silhouettes, Washes and Details
Just like the black leather jacket, blue jeans were once a symbol of youthful rebellion in America. Perhaps as a result, in the past two decades, high-end designers have expanded their offerings to include key items rendered in denim, with some brands such as Diesel focusing almost their entire seasonal collections using the fabric. In sum, the ss26 denim mood will be equal parts wearable and forward-thinking. Here are some projections of the key styles and details.
Key Silhouettes
As the trend for proportion play continues to resonate, loose and relaxed fits will still be popular for ss26. On the other hand, retro styles will still be popular with consumers. Flares were given a huge boost when Kendrick Lamar wore a pair from Celine flares during the 2025 Superbowl half-time show. Jorts, shorts and capri lengths will also look fresh.
Slouchy baggy legged low slung jeans with classic styling.
Barrel legged jeans with classic styling, plus seams at the knee.
Flared jeans with classic styling.
Cropped baggy legged jeans with patch pockets.
Baggy legged overlong jeans with low rise crotch.
Key Washes
There will be a wide range of washes and finishes for SS26 from light to dark and everything in-between.
Deep dark inky colours are created through overdyes.
Ombréd washes continue to resonate, especially in light to mid-blue tones.
Stonewashing creates a ‘speckled finish’ on light to mid-blue washes which will look fresh for ss26.
Denim designers will still be using stenciled laser prints to enhance surfaces and create an artistic finish.
Key Details
‘The devil is in the details’ for ss26. This will include heavy deconstruction and destroyed surfaces, contrast stitching and pieced-in patchworking.
Destroyed surfaces will continue to trend, often featuring exposed wefts.
Center seams and pleating will offer refined styling and a retro attitude