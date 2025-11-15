SS26 trend: Designers use the bubble hem to create a fresh silhouette

Tracing the trend

The bubble hem (also called the ‘balloon’ hem) has appeared several times throughout fashion history, including the ‘80s, when designers like Christian Lacroix, Yves Saint Laurent, and Ungaro revived it in taffeta cocktail dresses and skirts. It matched the decade’s love of bold, dramatic silhouettes and youthful glamour. But it was Cristóbal Balenciaga who first popularized it in the late 1950s. His designs created rounded, voluminous shapes that stood away from the body, offering women an alternative to the fitted style of Dior’s ‘New Look.’

The SS26 season

The bubble hem has made a strong return for SS26 with designers embracing the rounded silhouette as a fresh alternative to body-skimming shapes. For buyers, it translates easily from the runway to wearable pieces, including puff-hem minis, balloon skirts and harem pants that can both pair well with tailored tops or casual knits. Here are ten great looks from the recent runway collections.

SS26 Top ten bubble hems

Chloé SS26: designer, Chemena Kamali, look 15

Credits: Chloé SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A blouse in a blue and green floral print with ruched neckline and balloon sleeves had briefs in a matching print.

MSGM SS26: designer, Massimo Giorgetti, Look 32

Credits: MSGM SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Polka dot chiffon pants with a bubble hem and a matching blouse.

Zimmermann SS26: Look 29

Credits: Zimmermann SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strapless dress with a purple, blue and white blurred print, twisted detail at the bustline and a balloon hem.

Dolce & Gabbana SS26: Look 29

Credits: Dolce & Gabbana SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Navy and white striped bloomers with a matching shirt was shown under a voluminous jacket, silk camisole and thigh-highs.

Calvin Klein SS26: designer, Veronica Leoni, Look 48

Credits: Calvin Klein SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A short white vee-necked dress, tied at the waist, with full sleeves and a bubble hem.

Coperni SS26: designers, Arnaud Vaillant & Sébastien Meyer, Look 32

Credits: Coperni SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strapless dress in sky blue with an upturned layer creating a balloon hem.

Kate Barton SS26: Look 22

Credits: Kate Barton SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A light pink cotton skirt with a balloon hem and a navy and grey sports shirt.

Jacquemus SS26: Look 18

Credits: Jacquemus SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A blue and white striped dress with an elasticated off-the-shoulder line and a bubble hem.

Mithridate SS26: designer, Daniel Fletcher, Look 6

Credits: Mithridate SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A pink off-the shoulder dress with a ruched bodice and a short bubble skirt.

Balenciaga SS26: Look 43

Credits: Balenciaga SS26 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A khaki-colored voluminous skirt with a bubble hem, cropped brown leather top and long purple gloves.