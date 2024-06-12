st.Ann SS25: All eyes on long-lasting women's trousers

The spring/summer 2025 collection from women's trousers specialist st.Ann embodies effortless elegance and offers the perfect companions for hot days. This season is characterised in particular by intense colours and extravagant prints that bring glamour to everyday life. New proportions are created by wide slouchy trousers and wide barrel legs, while training trousers add a sporty touch.

Drop 1: Prima vista

The summer will get off to an early start with an additional delivery at the end of November. Cross-seasonal favourites and new styles will be presented in the bestselling qualities ‘Soft Diagonal Rib’ and ‘High Tec Bi-Stretch’. Spring is colourful with strong sorbet colours such as hibiscus, paisley purple and dusty lime. A graphic jersey glitter jacquard in classic lime black with lurex also adds a touch of glamour.

Drop 2: Soft jersey – summer elegance and glamour

The second drop offers the ultimate summer look with a soft, flowing jersey in an ajour look. Finished and bonded with micromodal, this high-quality jersey creates a summery feel and Riviera chic. The printed sequins, which are reminiscent of the shimmering surface of water and add a sparkle to any outfit, make a real fashion statement. The ‘Cool Summer Jersey’ comes in powdery pastel shades with casual, modern silhouettes and sporty details such as knitted bands and piping.

st.Ann SS25, trouser style ‘Fritzie’. Credits: st.Ann

Drop 3: Cotton & denim

New to the range are wide and voluminous summer skirts with a Mediterranean flair made from crisp cotton. Eye-catching prints ranging from kitschy sunsets to extravagant black and white prints make every item a must-have. Slouchy pants with extremely wide legs and ‘Better Soft Denim’ in authentic washes bring new proportions and modernity. Glamorous denim culottes with black sequins and floral embroidery on twill round off the looks.

st.Ann SS25, trouser style ‘Fabina’. Credits: st.Ann

Drop 4: Performance fabrics – The all-rounders for every day

Technical jerseys are easy-care all-rounders and ideal companions when travelling and in the office. As the main feature of this drop, they provide a new sporty look with athletic details such as contrasting stripes and piping. Floral and African-inspired prints complete the theme.

st.Ann SS25, trouser style ‘Robbie’. Credits: st.Ann

Drop 5: Shine & gloss – redefined elegance

Feather-light materials and flowing silhouettes dominate this drop. Acetate with a silky flow in a marble look, draping and wrap effects lend the look a romantic femininity. The satin in burnt olive tones and gold nuances provides a subtle sparkle, while new silhouettes such as ‘carrot’ and ‘tapered’ styles take centre stage.

st.Ann SS25, trouser style ‘Calleta’. Credits: st.Ann

Drop 6: Basic trousers – timeless essentials

Long-lasting basics continue to gain in importance. The most important plain qualities are presented in elegant non-colours and soft shades. A new bi-stretch fabric with modal and cosy properties completes the collection. Eye-catchers in the basic range are a chino with rider details and a close-fitting culotte with wide legs.

With the SS25 collection from st.Ann, women's trousers not only become an expression of style, but also a statement of quality and durability, comprising 58 styles in sizes 34 to 46 with retail prices ranging from 99 to 149 euros.

The collection is currently still in the SS25 pre-order round until the end of August 2024, with delivery dates starting with the Prima Vista drop at the end of November, followed by two further dates in January and February 2025. For more information, please contact the sales agencies listed on the Stehmann website.