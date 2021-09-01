Start your fashion studies in Paris

Have you ever dreamed of starting your fashion studies in Paris?

Set up in 2008, EIDM Paris (École Internationale de Mode & Luxe) offers undergraduate and graduate programs built up to analyze and master the image and brand. With this professional distinction that reflects high-level standards, EIDM is the promise of educating on fashion. But also, on image and on branding at international level. Among the 177 best business schools in the world, EIDM reaches 79th place and remains the first French fashion school in the CEOWORLD ranking. This confirms our international recognition, which continues to expand with new Erasmus inter-institutional agreements. Through specialized state-recognized programs and a unique partner network, EIDM guides local and international students towards a remarkable career in fashion studies in Paris. EIDM offers two programs fully in English. Firstly the 3rd year of Bachelor in Fashion Business. Secondly, the 2nd year of MSc in Fashion & Luxury Management.

Bachelor in Fashion Business

The English 3-year Bachelor in Fashion Business program is a two-semester course. It consists of one semester of studies followed by a one semester internship or project-oriented work. The English 3-year program is worth 60 ECTS or 26 US credits. This course aims to provide local and international students with the knowledge and skills required to work efficiently in a global environment. And furthermore, analyze the values that make up the DNA of a fashion company. A second objective is to promote appropriate communication skill sets and demonstrate efficient marketing strategies.

MSc. / MBA Fashion Business & Luxury Management

The English-taught 5-year MSC/MBA in Fashion & Luxury Management course program is a two-semester course. It consists of one semester of studies followed by a one-semester internship or a project-oriented work. It is worth 60 ECTS or 26 US credits. The MSc/MBA program in Fashion & Luxury Management prepares our students for real expertise in the fashion world by training them for positions of responsibility. The course provides essential skills in management and entrepreneurship in the various fashion & luxury sectors. It uses a dynamic approach in order to train high-level actors ready to operate right after graduation.

International students can join these programs for 1 or 2 semesters, for Fall or Spring semester.