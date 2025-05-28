 
Stine Goya and Umbro kick off collaboration blending fashion, football and feminism

By Don-Alvin Adegeest

Umbro x Stine Goya Credits: Courtesy Stine Goya

A new collaboration merging sportswear and contemporary fashion, Danish label Stine Goya has unveiled a capsule collaboration with British athletic brand Umbro. Launching May 28, the limited-edition drop reimagines vintage football silhouettes through a distinctly feminine lens—timed to capitalise on the growing cultural relevance and commercial momentum of women’s sport.

The partnership is more than just a design exercise. It’s a signal of how fashion brands are positioning themselves at the intersection of sport, gender equity, and streetwear. Tapping into the aesthetic currency of early 2000s nostalgia, the seven-piece collection—from windbreakers to mini dresses—channels the spirit of the Women’s Euro Cup and the evolution of women’s football into a stylistic manifesto.

Stine Goya, best known for her vivid palette and graphic tailoring, lends her signature playfulness to the collaboration. The pieces incorporate bold colour-blocking, contrasting textures, and custom insignias. Each item riffs on Umbro’s technical archives, but pivots firmly toward fashion-forward functionality, targeting a generation of consumers increasingly blurring the lines between athleticwear and personal expression.

“The fusion of sport and fashion is not new,” Goya noted in a statement, “but reframing it through the lens of female empowerment is both timely and overdue. Women’s football has long been marginalised. This collection is a tribute to its rise—and a nod to where it's headed.”

For Umbro, whose footballing legacy dates back to 1924, the partnership signals a refreshed brand strategy. As Helene Hope, Umbro’s Head of Global Brand Marketing, explained: “Women’s football is one of the most exciting expressions of the game today. Stine’s fearless design ethos complements our democratic approach to sport.”

From a retail perspective, the capsule fits squarely into the current industry focus on gender inclusivity and cultural storytelling. With growing appetite for limited-edition crossovers—particularly those rooted in sport—the collaboration is poised for strong sell-through among younger consumers. Streetwear-adjacent drops that nod to social impact now function as both brand-building and margin-driving plays.

Yet, the capsule’s messaging goes beyond trend. With slogans like “Good things shouldn’t take time,” Goya taps into broader commentary on equity in sport. It’s a pointed reference to the systemic delays in recognition and funding for women athletes—an issue brands are increasingly being called to address in action, not just aesthetics.

