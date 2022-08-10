Stitcher announces Rubirosa, a new podcast created and hosted by Christopher Rivas

Premiering July 27, Rubirosa tells the story of the real-life James Bond, a Dominican diplomat and playboy named Porfirio Rubirosa

Stitcher, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, today announced Rubirosa, a new documentary podcast created and hosted by actor, author and storyteller Christopher Rivas. Produced by Stitcher’s Witness Docs unit, the ten-episode series, which premieres on July 27, tells the story of Porfirio Rubirosa, the Dominican diplomat and playboy who may have inspired Ian Fleming’s iconic James Bond character.

Imagine instead of James Bond it was... Jaime Bond, Javi Bond, or Bondissimo. In Rubirosa, host Christopher Rivas examines the true story of Porfirio Rubirosa – a diplomat, playboy, international polo champion, race-car driver, and pilot, who spoke five languages and twice became the richest man in the world.

Through uncovering Rubirosa’s story, Rivas, a Dominican-American multi-hyphenate in his own regard, examines how his life may have been different if his childhood hero looked like him. Rubirosa is a story about love, success, family, Hollywood, code-switching, white-washing, and the roller coaster of finding one’s true self in a world not made for Brown folks.

In a statement, Rivas said: “As a kid, I didn’t have heroes who looked like me in the movies and on TV. They didn’t have my skin, my hair, my nose, my history. So finding out that one of the most successful characters and franchises of all time was based on a Afro-Latino Dominican man was earth shattering to me. This docu-series is me taking back our stories and letting our people shine.”

Rubirosa is created and executive produced by Christopher Rivas, with additional support from Stitcher’s Senior Producer Abigail Keel and producer Kevin Tidmarsh; and executive produced by Workhouse Media, Amelia Baker, Mackenzie Munro and Ari Anderson. Kameel Stanley is the executive producer of Witness Docs. Story editing is by John DeLore. Technical direction is by Casey Holford. Original music for this podcast is composed and performed by Wilson Torres, Yeisson Villamar, and Marcos Varela. The podcast’s theme song is composed by Allison Leyton Brown.

SXM Media, the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., has exclusive global ad sales rights for Rubirosa. SXM Media is the gateway for marketers to the #1 U.S. podcast advertising network in reaching weekly podcast listeners, per Edison Research.

The series joins an already impressive lineup of prestigious documentary and narrative projects at Witness Docs, including the critically-acclaimed Unfinished series, the Webby-Award winning Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, and Welcome to Provincetown, which was recently named one of Vulture’s “Best Podcasts of the Year.”

Rubirosa will be available on Stitcher, the SXM App, and all major podcast listening platforms. For more information, visit witnesspodcasts.com.

About Christopher Rivas

Christopher Rivas is quickly becoming one of the most sought after multi-hyphenates as an actor, author, podcaster, and storyteller. He is best known for his onscreen work on the Fox series, CALL ME KAT opposite Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson. Rivas is simultaneously authoring a book, BROWN ENOUGH that Row House Publishing is slated to release on October 11, 2022, as well as developing two podcasts with SiriusXM's Stitcher: the first, a limited series called RUBIROSA (premieres on 7/27), based on the life of Porfirio Rubirosa and the second, a 40-episode talk back by the same title of his book, BROWN ENOUGH (due later this Fall). Visit his website www.christopherrivas.com, or follow him on Instagram @christopher__rivas.

Christopher Rivas

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company’s advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.