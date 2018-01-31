Stock from thousands of Korean fashion brands through KKAMI.nl

South Korea has put Kfashion on the map by promoting the exports of modern Korean culture (the so called ‘Korean Wave’). Surely Korean Fashion doesn’t only appeal to fans of Kpop or Korean drama and movies and it is quickly becoming popular among a broader audience. This has retailers from around the world in search ofKfashion suppliers. Even though the selection of brands is enormous it is not easy toget hold of Korean fashion. For the past 4 years KKAMI.nl has jumped in and opened the doors to Korea’s top brands for shops worldwide.

Korean fashion has much to offer

Seoul’s two fashion districts are estimated to house over 30,000 wholesale suppliers of fashion products. The variety is enormous, but they all share the same strong points. Korean fashion brands offer above-average design at unbelievably great prices compared to its overall quality and they accept wholesale orders in low quantities. Moreover, they work in short cycles thanks to production lead times as short as 7 days. This allows for fast fashion design where new products appear every week, are sold from a limited stock and are then restocked or replaced, depending on demand. This, and the fierce competition, assures they are always on top of the latest fashion trends.“Retailers who normally pre-order clothing often need to get used to this way of working. But they should realize it enables a better cash-flow and stock management for them”, says Ludo Andringa, CEO at KKAMI.nl.

Helping Korean brands make international sales

The awareness about Kfashion’s potential is growing, but doing business in Korea’s fashion industry is extremely difficult for foreign buyers. The Korean brands have developed an exclusive business culture of its own, where sales networks are based on relations and familiarity. Another obstacle is that most brands operate fully offline and the brands that do maintain a website are hard to find since they are often not available in English and can only be found through Korean search engines. Ludopoints out another important aspect of the language barrier: “Most suppliers cannot give you basic product information in English, let alone provide quality customer service to their buyers.” That is where KKAMI comes in. KKAMI, an initiative by Ludo and his two Korean business associates, helps 100+ handpickedKorean brands to reach a global audience by selling their fashion products on an English online wholesale market. KKAMI also offers to source any other Korean brand that shops might be interested in.

“Success guaranteed!”

Brands on KKAMI.nl are selected based on their performance in Korea. Only bestsellers and brands with high global potential are allowed on the wholesale site. Ludo explains: “This makes these brands a sure thing for retailers, while allowing them to offer something new to their customers.” KKAMI’s sales records certainly support this. Over 600 shops in more than 60 countries have worked with KKAMI and most of them reorder within months.One of KKAMI’s newest customers, Helay Vifrom Little Pea Kids in the UK, sums it up like this: “One of the things I like about KKAMI is the fact that they stock a huge range of brands all under one roof, and because of this Little Pea is able to offer its customers a wide range of products, but with very little hassle.” Helay concludes that: “it provides the opportunity to stock the best Korean children’s fashion without having to spend an endless amount of time and money scouting for these brands myself.”

About KKAMI

Early 2011 the founders of KKAMI started a retail webshop inSouth Korea. As a reseller they built strong relationships with Korea's best suppliers of children fashion and learned to identify bestsellers. In September 2012 KKAMI.nl was launched to sell Korean children fashion to retailers in the Netherlands andBelgium. Less than two years later the business went global. In 2016 KKAMI launched a second wholesale website exclusively for Korean women fashion.

Full interview with Helay Vi from Little Pea Kids (UK):

How did you become interested in Korean children fashion?

I was first introduced to Korean children’s fashion about 5 years ago when my cousin moved to South Korea to work. My cousin loved the kid’s fashion in Korea and would often buy clothes for my children to bring back to the UK. It was then that I fell in love with the style of clothing that Korea had to offer.

What do you like about Korean children fashion?

Korean Children’s Fashion has a very unique sense of style about their designs. The designs are playful, cute and what I love most is the originality of designs, you can’t find kids clothes as cute as these on the British High Street! On top of that, the quality is exceptional.

What do you like about KKAMI?

One of the things I like about Kkami is the fact that they stock a huge range of brands “all under one roof”, and because of this Little Pea is able to offer its customers a wide range of products, but with very little hassle. However, one of the biggest advantages is that you can buy stock online. This is especially important for small start-up businesses like myself because it provides the opportunity to stock the best Korean children’s fashion without having to spend an endless amount of time and money scouting for these brands myself. I had the idea to sell Korean children’s fashion a long time ago but wasn’t able to because of family commitments but it wasn’t until I discovered Kkami that I was finally able to open Little Pea Kids.