Street Style Trends: Luxury handbags get a novelty makeover

There are signs in both Europe and The U.S. that there is a weakening demand for full-priced luxury handbags. However, most high-end brands rely heavily on this sector to build name recognition and revenue. Some businesses are doubling down and are willing to keep pushing prices higher to compensate for short falls. As recently reported by FashionUnited.com, the retail price of a Chanel medium sized flap bag has been increased by about 6 percent to over 10,700 dollars (10.000 euro).

Another tactic employed by both major and smaller companies is to release novelty or embellished versions of their coveted bags,sometimes in collaboration with other brands. In other instances, consumers customise their own handbags to add an element of uniqueness. Nowhere is this trend more evident than on the street during major fashion weeks.

Dior ‘Rasta Mania’ Saddle bag

Dior ‘Rasta Mania’ Saddle bag Credits: Paris Street Style FW24/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

When John Galliano was the designer at Dior, he introduced the original version of the saddle bag. In the early aughts, he launched a variety of novelty versions including the printed ‘Rasta Mania’ version. It has once again risen in popularity, with a hefty price tag on the resale sites.

Coach/ Disney 101 Dalmatians Cruella Box Crossbody Bag

Coach/ Disney 101 Dalmatians Cruella Bag Credits: New York Street Style FW24©Launchmetrics/spotlight

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World in 2021, Coach collaborated with Disney to produce a series of products featuring their most iconic villains. The crossbody bag depicting Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations has been a crowd pleaser.

Loewe x Studio Ghibli: ‘Spirited Away’ bag