Streetwear brand Ksubi to launch childrenswear

Australian streetwear label Ksubi is launching a childrenswear category. The brand, best known for its rebellious flair and distressed denim, said launching a Kids collection marks a pivotal moment in its timeline, as it endeavours to translate its signature aesthetic into pint-sized fashion statements.

Called Ksubi Kids, the collection builds on the ethos of its ready-to-wear, featuring the perfectly imperfect lived-in designs. Elsewhere an array of comfortable and trend-led pieces are introduced, which the brand describes as a collection for young rebels to express themselves through fashion from the earliest stages of their sartorial journey.

The inaugural release introduces a miniature rendition of Ksubi's iconic denim and premium 4x4 basics, built around a core of denim jeans and jackets, jersey t-shirts and sweats.

Tailored for children aged 2-5 years, the Ksubi 'Kids' Collection incorporates the brand's signature elements, such as the 4x4 crosses, box cross logo, and the iconic Ksubi pocket tag.

Craig King, CEO of Ksubi, expressed enthusiasm about this category extension, stating: “Some category extensions come with their own momentum, ‘Kids’ is definitely one of those. Expect to see the Ksubi 'mini-me' brigade out in force with these scaled-down versions of our main line.”

The release of the range is timed for the holiday season, launching on December 7th in the brand’s stores and e-commerce.

Established in 1999, Ksubi rose to prominence as one of Australia's preeminent fashion labels. The brand became synonymous with a DIY, rebellious attitude and use of distressed denim and its box cross logo.