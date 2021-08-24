Streetwear sandals: Dr. Martens x Suicoke

British bootmaker Dr. Martens who has been into collaborations with other brands and stores like Atmos , JJJJound and Rick Owens to expand its offer, has most recently teamed up with Japanese footwear brand Suicoke. The result is an exclusive sandal collection that pairs Suicoke’s slip-on Mura model with Dr Martens’ custom Lorsan outsole.

“Drawing on the brand’s unique approach to design, we’ve worked together to craft a one-off fusion of Suicoke’s slip-on ‘Mura’ silhouette with our lightweight Lorsan outsole. Bringing together the spirit of both brands, we’ve created a silhouette that’s not just a collision of culture, but a union of our commitment to quality and design. Not only have Suicoke transformed how the men’s streetwear scene looks at sandals, their influence is also everywhere,” says Dr. Martens in a press release.

The new DM Mura sandal comes in two versions: either in black smooth leather or black New Vibrance Croco leather with a neoprene upper for enhanced flexibility and comfort. Both have hook closures on the side and a velcro strip at the heel.

The sandal has been finished with Dr Martens’ trademark yellow welt stitching, a black and yellow heel loop and a dual-branded custom footbed. It is also debossed with both Dr. Martens and Suicoke logos.

The collection drops on 28th August and will be available at the official Dr. Martens website and select partners. Prices have not been disclosed yet.