Stuart Weitzman launches capsule collection with Disney

Luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman is launching a collaboration with Disney, consisting of a capsule shoe collection.

The Tapestry-owned company said its first global partnership with the animator platform will merge both brands’ most iconic silhouettes — the world-renowned characters, Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, and the designer’s glamorous aesthetic.

A pop-up installation in Shanghai will celebrate the launch in China, as well as curated windows in the brand’s global standalone stores and other retail partners.

As for the collection, a sneaker is finished with a printed motif featuring Goofy, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck and Plutk, with the aim to bring a little magic to customers. Elsewhere a strappy stiletto features sleek curves and Swarovski crystal-embellished Mickey and Minnie motifs on the back of each shoe.