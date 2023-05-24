Students of the Casablanca Fashion Academy to be trained in circular fashion

On Friday May 26, 2023, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is organising the launch of a pilot project introducing circular design practices to students of fashion school Casa Moda Academy in Casablanca, Morocco. Practical sessions will be conducted by local and international experts throughout the second half of 2023.

The project is part of the SwitchMed regional programme, which aims to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable consumption and production pattern in the Southern Mediterranean region. It is funded by the European Union. The objective is to improve the textile and clothing industry in Morocco by implementing circular value chains and a better handling of chemicals in the production process.

For the project, the Academy de Mode Casablanca, a French-language professional fashion school that is the result of a public-private partnership between the state of Morocco and the Moroccan Association for the Textile and Apparel Industries (AMITH), will work hand in hand with the industry.

Commenting on the news, Omar Sajid, president of the board of directors of the Casablanca Fashion Academy, stated in a release: "This project is a real opportunity for our students and our sector, as design and creativity are the foundation of any collection. Integrating circular design in our students will allow our future graduates to guide the actions of clothing manufacturers and thus help guarantee a rise in value.

UNIDO is beginning to explore potential areas of collaboration with international fashion brands. The aim? To leverage expertise, access Moroccan supply chains to demonstrate the potential of post-industrial waste recycling and circular business models.

