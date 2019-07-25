Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Studio AR Spring Summer 2020
FASHION
sponsored news

Studio AR Spring Summer 2020

Sponsor
|

SUNSET LOVER Spring Summer ‘20. The rich and earthy tones of an Industrial Church provided the ideal backdrop of our Spring Summer ‘20 Sunset Lover campaign.

An ode to women everywhere, the embodiment of understated luxury in each piece fortifies our representation of women in the world, empowering them with confidence and grace. This season, we like to play with the fashion rulebook by using colors and adding details while updating the classic styles.

Studio AR Spring Summer 2020

Our pieces go far beyond elevated wardrobe essentials. What really defines this collection are the strong stand-alone pieces that will assemble your everyday look.
Spring Summer 2020 ss2020 Studio AR
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ