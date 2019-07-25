Studio AR Spring Summer 2020

SUNSET LOVER Spring Summer ‘20. The rich and earthy tones of an Industrial Church provided the ideal backdrop of our Spring Summer ‘20 Sunset Lover campaign.

An ode to women everywhere, the embodiment of understated luxury in each piece fortifies our representation of women in the world, empowering them with confidence and grace. This season, we like to play with the fashion rulebook by using colors and adding details while updating the classic styles.

Our pieces go far beyond elevated wardrobe essentials. What really defines this collection are the strong stand-alone pieces that will assemble your everyday look.