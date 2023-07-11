Studio EVA D.: unique and inclusive, with love for the craft of fashion

Studio EVA D., founded in 2005, is a fashion brand that has emerged from the passion and creativity of Eva Dekker, the founder and designer. With a focus on sustainability, authenticity, and genderless fashion, Studio EVA D. has acquired a unique position in the fashion industry.

Eva started Studio EVA D. many years ago, right after graduating. With a strong desire to start her own brand, she simply began at the kitchen table without a fixed plan. Although Eva started designing clothes for women, she quickly noticed that many of her male friends wanted to wear her clothing. This led Studio EVA D. to grow into a genderless brand that embraces everyone. The "Why" statement of Studio EVA D. revolves around environmental and social awareness. The brand strives to work as sustainably as possible. The brand's "How" statement focuses on achieving inclusivity and sustainability through product design and processes.

Inclusivity

The brand embraces wearability and understated elegance through its androgynous designs. Studio EVA D. emphasizes functional details and neutral colors that seamlessly fit into diverse wardrobes. Its designs adapt to the wearer, regardless of gender or size, promoting self-expression and inclusivity. Although Studio EVA D. doesn't have a specific target audience, the brand caters to people who are conscious in life and don't blindly follow the masses. It's all about the reception of her style and clothing. The idea of creating genderless clothing organically arose from Eva's inspiration from men's clothing and her fascination with its details. "It's not so much a statement, but rather an expression of empathy and inclusivity," Eva explains.

Environmental consciousness

Studio EVA D. values extending the lifespan of clothing, using natural fabrics, and producing garments in proximity to the studio. The company follows responsible production practices, utilizes sustainable natural fabrics, and designs small batches to reduce waste. Additionally, each garment is modular and designed to be timeless, allowing for infinite combinations and long-term wearability. "I'm very interested in handmade fabrics and the craft of tailors, from the wool of the sheep to the final fabric." Eva's fascination with craftsmanship and tailoring is about not being led by fast trends but creating clothing with longevity. Eva aims to minimize the impact on the climate and make fashion more humane. She creates garments that are wearable for everyone, regardless of their body shape. She strives to design fashion out of love for the craft, passion, and empathy, while keeping her ecological footprint as small as possible.

Collections

Currently, Eva is working with a core collection. She plans to supplement the collection with so-called "drops" featuring creative and rebellious pieces. This approach ensures that the collections can be easily combined, blurring the boundaries of seasons. Eva offers retailers high-quality and sustainable products, allowing garments to stay in stores longer. She also draws inspiration from authentic clothing from various cultures, adding a multicultural touch to her designs. For example, she has drawn inspiration from caftans, long and short kimono jackets, and traditional workwear. Studio EVA D. brings different cultures together in this way. The brand personality of Studio EVA D. is characterized by creativity, rebellion, kindness, and a personal approach. The brand communicates in a personal, gentle, and creative tone, reflecting Eva's own character.

Future

While Eva currently sells online only, she is actively seeking suitable wholesale partners in Europe. Eva hopes that Studio EVA D. will be found in beautiful boutiques throughout Europe and that the brand will establish itself firmly. She also looks forward to future collaborations, not only within fashion but also with artists and designers.

With its focus on sustainability, authenticity, and genderless fashion, Studio EVA D. has acquired a unique position in the fashion industry. Eva's passion for the craft and her pursuit of inclusivity have led to a brand that creates timeless collections. With attention to detail and inspiration from diverse cultures, Eva manages to bridge the past and the present, making Studio EVA D. a brand that breaks boundaries while fostering connections, encouraging everyone to be themselves and be inspired by the brand's sustainable, inclusive, and timeless approach.