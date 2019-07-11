Study fashion and luxury management by teaming e-learning with professional experience

You want to study fashion & luxury management and marketing whilst working in a company? The master’s in Luxury and Fashion Management at LISAA Paris is an efficient formula!

A two-year distance learning course, it allows bachelor level students and professionals in executive education or reconversion to study management and marketing whilst acquiring professional experience within a company : students follow one or several certified work placements over two years, undertake a sandwich course work placement or are employed full-time in a long or short-term contract. An exceptional opportunity that allows students to widen their professional knowledge and skill set.

This course trains its students to become fashion and luxury management specialists. They discover the whole range of different aspects of the international fashion industry, from designing a collection and organising a business, to managing a brand, communication, e-commerce…

A database of more than 1000 job and work placement offers per year allows students to find work placements that live up to their expectations. Many them find work in the major luxury fashion houses (Dior, Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren), department stores (Galeries Lafayette) or in specialist agencies.

Even though this is a distance learning course via a dedicated e-learning platform, students have the opportunity to meet their teachers twice a year at LISAA Fashion. They attend two week-long seminars, led by experts in the field of fashion and luxury marketing and management.

Each student benefits from individual monitoring for the creation of their professional project and for finding a work placement.