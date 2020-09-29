Stylish AFFASO gentlemen’s shirts tell a colourful story

AFFASO is a young fashion brand, founded in the Netherlands, with international allure and ambition. Unique, stylish clothing with a colourful soul. For men and women who want to wear as well as display distinction.

We get our inspiration from vintage wax prints. We carry out a very positive message, an exotic yet contemporary story, a story we want to pass on. Historically the wax prints were printed on cotton using techniques involving more than twenty stages. As a result the repeating patterns contained imperfections that lend our designs their very own character. We call this ‘Perfect imperfection’.

AFFASO has resurrected the historical wax prints by using modern, digital techniques. Our collection includes (men’s) shirts and probably soon swimming trunks, boxershorts and T-shirts.

AFFASO has an artistic as well as an artisanal feel to it. We use amazingly comfortable fabrics, high quality materials and our products are manufactured with a lot of love and attention to detail.

We do not produce collections but we use so called ‘product drops’. Our clothing is timeless so it is not bound by the fashion seasons.

The fabric we use for our shirts is soft and comfortable:

Woven satin cotton

No ironing needed

Drapes beautifully

Extremely colourfast (even after many washes)

AFFASO is for people who do not want to blend into the crowd, who want to exude a positive message, who value quality and who love adventure and freedom.

Our brand values are: quirky, colourful & creative, independent, artistic & expressive, worldly & adventurous.

We do listen carefully to our customers and ask their opinion on our brand and our collection. This is how we continually improve our products. We engage in a dialogue via various channels - online and social media, but also in shops and via the products we sell. We do keep in touch with our retailers to hear the feedback they receive from customers.