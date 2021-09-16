Summum Fall 2021

The new season elegantly embraces casual wear. Let’s make it comfortable but keep it chic. Lush fabrics form a strong foundation for clothes that can be moulded to any mood or occasion. Flowy satin, smooth velvet and cosy alpaca yarns are smoothly mixed with vintage denim, the softest lamb leather and comfy Tencel. As with every new season, we strive to make our designs more sustainable, developed under the Aware label.

Summum classics such as the trouser suit, executed in both familiar and new colours, are accompanied by loungewear including soft hoodies and matching wide trousers, as well as new shapes like culottes and sleeveless cardigans. Light colours, ivory and shell are seen throughout the season. They receive a winter glow with shades of brown, grey, black and navy with mauve, greens such as teal and seafoam, and a lemon curry for extra sparkle. It’s not about contrasts, but about feeling confident in a cool, sophisticated way. Whether that’s in denim, faux leather or the real deal is up to the Summum woman, who wears her outfits with joy and pride.

Capsule 6

Fall is kicking off in a lush, luxurious way with rich fabrics in familiar cuts and designs. Think - and feel - thick satins, punto milano (especially great in the new culottes and long gilet cardigan), beautiful cupro and coated fabric for joggers and skirts. In a nutshell, this capsule is all about comfort, but very stylish comfort: grown-up streetwear with lots of fancy tops and trousers that range from velvet skinny to high waist paperbag trousers with a metal bucket belt for a military vibe. Tailored trousers get a casual vibe thanks to Summum’s take on camouflage print.

What’s a cool season without the perfect leather jacket? The lamb leather biker jacket is translated to a modern must-have with its new Alpaca shade and golden trim. The equally snappy gilet and culottes to accommodate the season’s fancy all-leather look. Knitwear still ties in with summer days that suddenly cool down, with cute ajour patterns, feather light alpaca yarns, oversized cardigans and jacquard knits. This season’s hit are sleeveless oversized sweaters, which come in both a lightweight knit and a heavy knit.

As this is the season for a great coat, we offer a wide range of styles. Two trendy styles have transformed from it-item to wardrobe classic. First of all, the Shacket, in a brushed check with a neutral colourway, closely followed by the puffer in a calf-length A-line silhouette or in hip-length for a quick thrown on. Perfectly aligned with Capsule 7’s casual but lush feel are the formal coats such as the wool gabardine coat with playful pleat detailing to create a balloon sleeve. We predict that our take on the classic lamby coat will become the new staple for many seasons to come.

Capsule 7

Sophisticated but comfortable. But sophisticated. That sums up the attractive Capsule 7, with its sparkly sweaters, boyfriend blazers and wide trousers in a wonderful palette of white and greys accompanied by a dashing teal and seafoam. Throughout the year, more prints are added to the designs, and those designs are combined to create spectacular looks. The well-known check is a classic, but combining checks creates a modern, playful look. The same goes for prints that we already matched in stunning pieces such as the maxi button-down dress and the short, creased frock. Think animals hiding among flowers or leaves mixed with geometrical shapes. The pleated trousers come in a gorgeous two-tone satin fabric that shows through when cuffed. Overall trousers are slightly more loose fitting, with a subtle bootcut or loosely taper. Details such as metal zip add a funky edge.

Sleeves draw attention through balloon shapes, removable shoulder pads and kimono-inspired cuts. Puff sleeves give the classic suedine shirt a contemporary feel. Lots of cardigans help keep the cold at bay: chunky with cool buttons or made from super soft wool elastane. Structure adds an accent to knitwear in ajour or large cables. The silky soft alpaca sweater in sea foam is as comfortable as it is pretty. Yarn-dyed stripes and lurex thread woven into tops give even the most basic sweater that little bit extra.

Capsule 8

Colours are getting warmer and warmer as the weather outside gets colder. Brown shades such as pecan and alpaca are accompanied by navy, ivory and shell, and intensified by lemon curry. All colours unite beautifully in prints such as fading stripes. The tops have a wide range of necklines: the collection contains anything from V-necks with balloon sleeves to high-necked gathered blouses with wide sleeves. There are super soft knits such as the boyfriend sweater and the cocoon cardigan: a feminine contrast with the sleeveless V-neck sweater in a sturdy cardigan stitch and long, chunky cardigans. The classic ice skater knit gets a makeover in a short, fancy cable knit.

There is also a new lamb leather item: the A-line skirt in pecan. Take in the luxurious details, including the leather covered buttons. Those looking for alternatives might go for a rich-looking faux leather, which is super soft and supple. It comes in a boxy shirt and straight fit trousers with a matching belt. And if it’s accessories you’re looking for, the patchwork pareo scarf is a playful addition to any outfit. You will find a matching scarf for each capsule, with exciting prints such as polka dots and paisley and coloured stitching for an extra pop of colour.

Blue Daze

This season, we proudly present even more sustainable denims in four more styles. You can easily identify them by our Aware label. As in the regular collection, denims are both elegant and comfortable. Comfort stretch is blended through the fabrics used for classic fits with vintage details, such as sewn-on front pockets. The new denim style this season is the culotte, which can be seen in various fabrics throughout the collection. Pair with high boots to elongate the legs. Another fresh style is two-tone denim with panels made from contrasting washes.

To make layering even easier, shirts are loose fit, in lightweight black denim embellished with tiny studs on the shoulders. The belted denim dress comes in the same fabric with pleated details and volume sleeves. The oversized denim jacket comes in deep dark indigo. It looks just as cool with vintage washes as it does with regular colours.

Accessories

Besides the pareo scarves with a beautiful patchwork per capsule consisting of all colours used in the collection, there are more accessories worth a mention.

For a complete look, the chunky leather Chelsea boots and high lace-up boots in black or ivory are the perfect finishing touch. The platform sneaker has also made a comeback and is equally as fab.

New in this collection are the fun faux leather bags: quilted, pleated and almost indistinguishable from real leather. This season’s cosy, comfy mood is finished with warm winter scarves and woolly hats.