Summum for Orange Babies: Stand up for the girls

Fashion brand Summum has developed a special capsule collection in collaboration with the Orange Babies foundation. A portion of the proceeds from each item sold goes directly to the “Stand Up for Girls” project. This initiative supports vulnerable girls in Namibia, Zambia, and South Africa by providing access to education—paving the way for a brighter future.

Stand Up for the Girls

The vast majority of girls and young women living with HIV are located in Southern Africa. The reasons behind this devastating statistic are complex and deeply rooted. Limited access to healthcare and education plays a significant role, as do realities such as extreme gender inequality and sexual violence.

Credits: Summum

To help break this cycle, the Orange Babies foundation launched the “Stand Up for Girls” program in the affected regions. At the heart of the project is one clear belief: education is key. Girls who receive an education are 50 percent less likely to contract HIV.

However, in practice, many girls from low-income families still don’t attend school. Orange Babies is working to change that, thanks to the support of specially trained outreach teams who visit families and bring girls to school. The organization covers school fees and uniforms, offers psychosocial support, strengthens emotional resilience through after-school empowerment programs, and ensures each girl receives two nutritious meals per day.

Credits: Summum

Credits: Summum

Summum’s Commitment

With the “Summum by Orange Babies” capsule collection, the Dutch fashion brand aims to make a meaningful impact. A portion of every item sold goes to “Stand Up for the Girls”, helping fund long-term, community-based solutions for girls in need.

Summum founder Jorien Wijker shared: “It’s heartbreaking that so many girls in these regions are unable to attend school or envision a better future. Through this special collection, we hope to support and empower young women—giving them access to education, care, and a safe space to grow.”

The Summum for Orange Babies capsule collection will be available starting June 6 in Summum’s webshop and retail stores.