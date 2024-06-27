Summum gives a Sicilian twist to Spring 2025

The new Spring 2025 season starts with Italian flair at Summum: soft neutrals, mimosa yellows, powder blues and blush pinks comprise the palette for a collection featuring summery linen-blend suits, luxurious lace blouses and crafty details

Pantanello, Sicily

The Spring 2025 collection was developed based on purity and authenticity, with an emphasis on craftsmanship seen in rich details, elegant embroidery and elaborate textures. The shoot location for the collection campaign is the Pantanello olive grove in Sicily, with olive trees as far as the eye can see and a rustic Sicilian farmhouse as a focus point.

Credits: Summum

Colours and styles

The collection features neutrals like ivory, black and pebble beige, with mimosa yellow and green as colour accents, with the palette to be complemented using powder blue, rose smoke and sepia blush in later deliveries. The colours and styles are romantic and rural, inspired by Sicilian nature. A floral camouflage print, tie-dye stripes and an animal print bring some spice and variety to the solid colours.

Credits: Summum

There is plenty of attention to decorative details through ruffles, crafty embroidered flowers, unusual knits and puff sleeves, seen alongside loose suits with chic wide leg pants and midi dresses in flowy fabrics. In addition, Spring 2025 includes cargo trousers in denim line Blue Daze, workwear styles and quilted bomber jackets with texture.

You're invited to Summum HQ

The new Spring 2025 collection will be presented at Summum headquarters on the 7th and 8th of July between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m, while enjoying drinks and bites with Sicilian flair. Summum feels that their collection is perfectly at home in this intimate atmosphere – so they will not be attending Modefabriek during those days. They invite you to swing by HQ and count on a warm welcome.

Credits: Summum

About Summum

Started by Jos and Jorien Wijker in 1998, Amsterdam fashion label Summum is a brand with international appeal. Summum forges its own path, using high-quality fabrics and creating clothing for every moment of the day, so every woman can dress in a way that reflects her personality. On-trend and timelessly classic designs that are always a perfect fit.