Summum SS22 collection

Peach perfect

Nothing is as exciting as the promise of a new season. Summum opens spring in a light, airy way. Flowy fabrics such as silky satins and romantic cotton voile set the tone for a brand new season, next to a light canvas for a fitted blazer, a wide skirt with patches and boyfriend trousers. Put your best foot forward in our wide range of trouser styles. Whether you like them flared in a slubby stretch twill, super wide as seen in the crispy cotton palazzo trousers or skinny with a foil coating, trousers are real eyecatchers. There’s lots of attention on the legs, with bright shades such as poppy tangerine and dazzling details such as zips on side seams and paper bag waists.

Speaking of colour, we’ve taken inspiration from the planet with our mouth-watering shades such as peach, peach dust and tangerine, accompanied by soft shades of kit, shell and black. –The colour pallet comes together in attractive prints such as the ‘70s-inspired jersey suit and the sleek artwork featured on t-shirts. In all deliveries, you will find the boyfriend blazer with loose-fitting flared trousers in a gorgeous soft foam fabric. The same goes for Punto Milano, which we have used for a funky short jacket and flared trousers.

Go green

As the weather improves, we’re spending more and more time outdoors. Now is the time to show off our amazing styles in sunny shades such as nutmeg, reef and soft reef. The reef colours are dreamy shades of green that really pop when combined with kit and white. They are placed in surprising combinations with this season’s print, fresh tie dye prints for tops and a paisley design for long dresses and tops. The zebra pattern is a new take on the familiar animal print tradition, to create an exciting trouser suit in comfy cotton stretch fabric and a matching viscose blouse.

It's time to shine in wide, three-quarter length trousers or a top with a quilted neckline in shiny stretch cotton. Skinny trousers get a stretchy pixel foil print and chinos are decorated with tiny studs. Sparkles also find their way onto tops with lurex stripes and the soft, sparkling, rib jersey oversized top with pleated detail.

Sweet as candy

We surprise the streets with actual eye-candy in bubble gum pink and soft vanilla. These colours come into their own even more thanks to the more neutral shades of kit, black and shell. Go out and show off your style in our classic: the pink Summum suit. If you’re in a less cheerful mood, the suit also comes in beautiful soft reef or stylish black.

Covered from head to toe in colour or print, this is the season to go all out: as we’ve mentioned before, trousers have never been so colourful and versatile. From bubble gum slubby stretch twill to

vanilla flares, it's time to show off those legs. You could also do that in a beautiful dress, of course. Take a look at that two-tone floral print or the graphic paisley print dress in a new supple jersey fabric.

Other prints are scattered with leaves, Bali-inspired designs, stripes and abstract artwork. The transparent floral print used in tops and the crocheted jumper with vanilla fringing are also a joy to wear. Sweet fabrics such as seersucker and delicate cotton voile complete the summer scene.

