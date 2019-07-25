Sup de Luxe programs go online with the Online MBA.

Sup de Luxe launched their Online MBA – Luxury Management in the Digital Age so people from all around the world can get a diploma in luxury management, from home.

The online MBA combines all the hallmarks of their luxury brand management degree with the technological considerations which make it ‘digital age’ relevant. Incorporating digitalization is at the forefront of the minds of luxury managers of the future, and at the heart of Sup de Luxe’s online MBA in Luxury Management in the Digital Age.

The online MBA has seen a significant increase in the last decade, with the number of programs increasing by 54% between 2012 and 2017.

"Studying online is a huge opportunity for working people around the world to get the specific knowledge and expertise for the luxury sector,” Anne-Sophie recognizes.

Crucially, it enables professionals to study for their MBA while continuing their job in a remote location, alleviating the geographical and temporal commitment of a business degree.

In addition, students get a taste of the Sup de Luxe experience during a week-long study trip to Paris. Online MBA students get the chance to meet with luxury brand managers and immerse themselves in the fashion houses based in the French capital, experiencing, in a week, seminars and events that full-time MBA students attend.

Next intake : November 2019