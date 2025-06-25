Superdry aims for relaunch with SS26 at Pitti Uomo: quality, preppy style, and vintage inspiration

The British brand Superdry chose the Florentine trade show Pitti Uomo to present its Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Founded in 2003, the brand returned to the Tuscan capital to showcase the next chapter for the label, which blends quality, preppy style, sustainability, English tailoring tradition, and a joyful appreciation for nature and coastal/countryside landscapes. The booth at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence resembled a Hamptons cottage, where elegance and nonchalance intertwined to create a welcoming and tasteful atmosphere. FashionUnited met with Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of the company, to discuss the new strategy, company objectives, and the trends of the new collection.

You're returning to Pitti Uomo this year after a six-year absence: why did you choose Italy and this trade show to present your Spring/Summer 2026 collection?

Pitti Uomo is the most internationally renowned trade show specializing in menswear and fashion, making it the ideal venue to relaunch our new collections here after a six-year absence. Furthermore, for us, it's a return to our roots, as we debuted Superdry here 22 years ago. We've scheduled meetings with some of the most prominent department stores in Italy and Europe to secure a presence for our brand in major cities and tourism destinations. We also have plans to open a store in a central shopping area of Amsterdam, as Europe remains a hugely important market for us.

Superdry Stand at Pitti Uomo Credits: Superdry

With a distinctly British approach to tailoring, a color palette of washed tones, and a more relaxed fit applied to classic silhouettes: who is the target audience for your upcoming Spring/Summer collection?

We've launched SD Co. By Superdry, a refined and ambitious menswear collection that reinterprets tradition and redefines iconic styles through a distinctly British approach and sensibility, characteristic of Superdry and its tailoring heritage. We offer a wide range of washed tones and tailored cuts; the relaxed fit of the classic silhouettes makes these menswear pieces easy to wear. The Oxford shirt is reimagined in soft cotton and vibrant pastel colors; each garment is finished with the new embroidered SD Co. logo, symbolizing the brand's British roots and ongoing commitment to craftsmanship. The rugby shirt line has been expanded and embellished with striped inserts and refined details, while the polos are revisited in a variety of premium fabrics. Lightweight jackets for the warmer months, such as the military-inspired field jacket, add structure and versatility to the new season's collection.

Credits: Superdry

What social media strategy have you implemented to engage with your current and potential customers?

Our social media strategy is designed to engage our existing customers, who are typically in their 30s and 40s, as well as younger demographics, starting with teenagers aged 16 and over. Naturally, we're investing in TikTok for Gen Z consumers, and Instagram for a more mature audience. We have approximately 800,000 followers on TikTok with thousands of daily views. Our brand’s communication style is tailored to the preferences of each target consumer, with videos, styling suggestions, and campaign images showcasing timeless, sustainable, and high-quality garments, including tailored coats and organic cotton t-shirts, which have always been our flagship products, for more classic consumers. For younger customers, the style leans towards the preppy and vintage aesthetic, highly sought after by younger generations and a stylistic hallmark of the Superdry brand. Social media also drives our e-commerce platform, which is a key sales channel for us.

The brand was founded in 2003, 22 years ago: what has changed stylistically, and what remains of Superdry's DNA?

The focus on quality, organic cotton, fabrics, and tailoring remains. In the new SD Co. By Superdry collection, all of this is brought to life through washes, nuanced colors, stripes, polos with contrasting white collars, and the relaxed, comfortable fit of the pastel-colored shirts. Each look in the collection presented at Pitti Uomo represents the culmination of experience and craftsmanship from our brand's heritage, combined with the creativity and contemporary design of a brand deeply rooted in its origins yet capable of staying current and captivating discerning consumers, as well as younger customers seeking stylish, preppy pieces with a vintage feel at a competitive price.

Credits: Superdry

About a year ago the company was delisted. What did this move allow you to achieve, and how is the business currently performing?

Delisting allowed me to return to managing my company daily, regain control, and focus on both the product and the evolution of the brand's direction, ensuring we bring a fashion offering to the market that has evolved to meet current consumer demands. We've also rethought our Wholesale distribution strategy, focusing primarily on presence in multi-brand stores in Europe and major department stores. In FY25, turnover was around 450 million euros. The reaction to our new collections here at Pitti has been incredible, and I'm feeling very positive about the year ahead.

You have always been committed to sustainability: 65% of Superdry garments are made with organic or recycled materials, and 70% of your supplier factories use renewable energy. What are the next steps on this front?

Sustainability has always guided our choices, transforming Superdry. Today, we are more focused than ever on our sustainability journey and ensuring we operate consciously and have a brand we can be proud of.

