Superdry Reinvents Heritage: In conversation with CEO Julian Dunkerton

Superdry, the iconic British brand known for its logo tees and qualitative outerwear, is entering a new and exciting phase of its 23-year presence in the retail landscape. Under the leadership of CEO Julian Dunkerton, the company has embarked on a restructuring journey designed to streamline operations, redefine its brand identity, and enhance its consumer and wholesale strategies.

In an exclusive interview with FashionUnited, Dunkerton shares insights into Superdry's renewed focus, the evolving design philosophy, and the bold steps being taken to reclaim its position as a leading international brand. One thing is abundantly clear; personal commitment, passion and symbiotic partnerships are leading the charge.

Delisting from the London Stock Exchange: Dunkerton’s personal move

Taking back the reins of his company and delisting Superdry from the London Stock exchange marked the beginning of the restructuring journey. Dunkerton’s decision to invest 10 million pounds of his own funds into Superdry’s delisting signified more than a financial commitment—it was a deeply personal move to realign the brand with its original vision. Reflecting on his decision, he remarks, “This was a game-changing moment for me personally. Superdry represents a huge chunk of my life. Taking full control again has been the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Aside from the delisting, the reinvention is being driven by two main strategic elements: right-sizing operational costs and reinvigorating the brand's market presence. Over the past six months, Superdry has focused on cost stabilisation, clearing the way for a significant boost in sales. The launch of the Athletic Essentials line and concept store in Westfield London, the embrace of digital transformation, and the cultivation of symbiotic partnerships are central to this approach. “The heavy lifting has largely been done now. So really, it's about sales growth and brand heat now. And both of those are happening.”

Julian Dunkerton at the Athletics Essentials Store Credits: Superdry

Evolving the design for both Classic and Cult consumer

Superdry’s new strategic approach is reflected in a new design attitude, which is tailored to two key consumer segments: the Classic Consumer, a loyal customer base aged 28 and older, and the Cult Consumer, a younger demographic aged 16 to 28. Both segments share an appreciation for Superdry’s hallmark craftsmanship but differ in style preferences and marketing approaches. For the Classic Consumer, the brand offers timeless, sustainable and high-quality pieces, including tailored coats and organic cotton T-shirts. In contrast, the Cult Consumer is being targeted with more trend-driven, preppy styles that resonate with Gen Z’s appetite for vintage-inspired aesthetics. “If you look at what this generation is looking for, it’s vintage, preppy, Hamptons-style fashion,” explains Dunkerton. “It’s back, and we’re ready for it.”

The Superdry Athletic Essentials line Credits: Superdry

Superdry AW24 Jackets Credits: Superdry

The shift to a wholesale concession model and impressive social media presence

Wholesale remains a cornerstone of Superdry’s growth strategy, but the model is evolving. The brand is transitioning to a concession and affiliate model with key retail partners. This shift enables Superdry to control stock, optimise product presentation, and maintain a cohesive brand story across global markets with slight locally tailored differences. Dunkerton likens the traditional wholesale model to a buffet: “Buyers pick what they like, but the final assortment often lacks cohesion. Our new approach ensures the consumer experience is consistent and compelling.”

Supporting the evolved wholesale model and overall retail is the marketing strategy that focuses on organic social media growth. Engaging content using trending sounds on Tiktok, showcasing items like the Lammy coat that resonate with younger audiences, has given Superdry a significant boost in online engagement. The social media strategy also includes a gifting programme to over 2000 content creators, sparking creative content creation and delivering a growing total of 41.1 million Tiktok impressions.

AW24 Campaign Credits: Superdry

Sustainability at Superdry: a collaborative process

Sustainability has been a long-standing value in Dunkerton’s life. “I was brought up on an organic farm where we made organic cider. Sustainability is in my DNA. I've been brought up that way.” With 65% of Superdry’s garments now made from organic or recycled materials and 70% produced in factories using renewable energy, the brand is on track to achieve its sustainability goals.

Contributing to a circular fashion system goes further for Superdry than using recycled materials and renewable energy; Superdry is committed to aiding factories, farmers, and suppliers alike to meet more sustainable standards. “Converting our factories to become more sustainable themselves, and aiding farmers in organic cotton conversion. There's all sorts of ways you can improve your supply chain. To support these processes is key to real change”

Superdry AW24 Party Collection Credits: Superdry

Superdry’s Future - A promising and exciting road ahead

As Superdry gears up for its next phase, Dunkerton envisions a brand that thrives on partnerships and consumer-focused innovation. Superdry’s European business remains a key priority – this week sees their European partners travelling to Cheltenham to view Superdry’s AW25 collection at their global sales meetings. There is a clear vision, from driving organic searches through strategic TikTok campaigns and enhanced product: “Our product quality is the best it’s been in 15 years. We’re targeting consumers with precision, and every channel—wholesale, retail, and e-commerce—is now in a positive growth space,” Dunkerton states enthusiastically.

Summing up Superdry’s journey, Dunkerton chooses the word symbiosis. It encapsulates the collaborative spirit driving the brand forward, ensuring that every stakeholder—whether a consumer, retailer, or partner—thrives in tandem with Superdry’s growth. In a market which Dunkerton sees as so often being ‘generic’, Superdry is reclaiming its place as a brand of excitement and relevance, ready to captivate a new generation while honouring its earned and iconic heritage.