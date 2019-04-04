Supreme collaborates with Jean Paul Gaultier

Streetwear label Supreme is collaborating with French haute couture designer Jean Paul Gaultier for a limited edition collection.

Set to drop on April 11th, the collaboration follows Supreme’s creative marriages with luxury houses including Louis Vuitton, Rimowa, Comme des Garcons and Aquascutum. Photographer Collier Schorr lensed the campaign, which features Maddona’s daughter Lourdes Leon wearing an oversized pinstripe blazer with red photo-printed jeans emblazoned with a punk wearing a “F*ck Racism” tee.

“I have been including elements of sportswear in my collections from the very beginning,” said Jean Paul Gaultier, founder of the label, in a statement to Vogue. “It has been one of my codes and my obsessions, I even developed a line ‘Junior Gaultier’ at the end of the 1980s. With Supreme, this inspiration will find its way to a new generation.”

Until his spring summer 2015 collection Gaultier was a fixture on the ready-to-wear fashion week in Paris, before announcing he was closing his RTW label and focusing on haute couture and perfume licenses.