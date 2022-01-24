Sustainability at FYNCH-HATTON: from the African umbrella acacia to climate neutrality in 2025

The German casual label Fynch-Hatton unveils its new corporate strategy with a strong focus on sustainability and responsible growth in all business units.

When Fynch-Hatton was founded in 1998, Roger Brandts already made a statement for sustainability: the umbrella acacia of the company logo stands as a symbol for Africa's intact ecosystem. Today, Fynch-Hatton’s understanding of sustainability covers all areas of the company – a symbiosis of first-class quality, innovation and responsibility. For Fynch-Hatton, the social and ecological optimization of all processes along the value chain is not only a prerequisite for long-term, stable partnerships and customer loyalty. It is even more an innovation driver for the company’s long-term success. Since some time, Fynch-Hatton has been holistically aligning its entire collection planning with its sustainability strategy, expanding the use of sustainable and certified materials by at least 10% per collection.

"By 2023, we want all our products to be sustainable. However, we understand responsibility beyond the product, as sustainability encompasses all our actions. Thus, all aspects of sustainability must be transparent and understandable," says Mathias Eckert, CEO of Fynch-Hatton.

Mathias Eckert started as CEO at Fynch-Hatton in April 2021 (picture: Fynch-Hatton)

Strategy and target achievement 2022

Fynch-Hatton defines its commitment to sustainability in seven strategic pillars and backs these up with concrete measures and annual targets. For the year 2022, Fynch-Hatton had set ambitious goals for all internal and external activities, some of which have already been achieved. For example, 63.5% of the collection has sustainable attributes already, where the targeted goal was 60%. In addition, all areas of the company are working consistently along the holistic sustainability strategy.

Full traceability and transparency of the supply chain is to be achieved by 2023, supported by digital solutions for supplier monitoring and auditing. Fynch-Hatton's production sites are already audited by independent bodies (e.g. by BSCI or SMETA) with regard to social standards and their management and use of harmful substances.

Sustainability at the German headquarters

In addition to global challenges, Fynch-Hatton places a strong focus on sustainability at its headquarters in Moenchengladbach, Germany. "We rely on e-cars or hybrid vehicles in our company fleet and are consistently expanding their use with each new car. Our company car park is equipped with several charging stations, which - like the entire building - are powered by green electricity" says Mathias Eckert. Sustainable action starts on a small scale - everyone can and should contribute to it, is the credo at Fynch-Hatton. A refined waste separation system and the elimination of plastic bottles are just two of the many measures taken at the headquarters. Glass bottles and purified tap water are available for the employees' drinking water supply.

In addition to establishing an own foundation to develop and manage its global environmental and social projects, Fynch-Hatton aims to be carbon neutral by 2025.

"We are currently considering further projects at our site: Our own domestic waterworks will treat rainwater and will be used in sanitary facilities and for watering our green areas. As part of the climate neutrality of our headquarters, we are planning to equip the roof of our logistics hall with photovoltaics," says Mathias Eckert.

