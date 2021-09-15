Sustainability, Technology and Creativity: the key words for the new YKK FW 22-23 Collection

A combination of sustainability and creativity is now the pillar for development in fashion, and YKK, working closely with designers and brands for many years, recognises this very well.

YKK first released an Environmental Charter in 1994 pursuing “harmony with the environment” as the highest priority of its business activities. That same year, YKK launched the NATULON® zipper, the first zipper to be made with recycled material.

Since that time, some 27 years ago, YKK has continued to lead with its commitment to sustainable actions and products. Recently in 2020, the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action set the goal for the fashion industry for a 30% aggregate reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 and YKK was proud to sign up to this in March the same year. YKK further confirmed that commitment in October 2020, with the release of its Sustainability Vision 2050: the company’s roadmap for addressing climate change, material resources, water resources, chemical management and human rights, and aligned its efforts with no less than ten UN SDGs. Finally, in March 2021, YKK Corporation’s emissions reduction targets were approved by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

On the product side, YKK is perfecting and increasing the use of various environmentally friendly technologies and more sustainable materials. This effort’s latest results are contained in the new EMEA AW 22-23 Collection, where the principles of circularity, reduction of resources, reuse and recycle are guiding customers toward concrete solutions to improve their carbon foot print.

The collection will again be presented digitally, in response to the ongoing global pandemic.

In the new collection, the NATULON® series is further extended to various product lines, such as Excella®Light Curve, the aluminum zipper with curved chain or Shiny metal zipper, the standard metal glossy chain and Vislon® click-TRAK®, the molded plastic zipper that eases opening and closing operations. The NATULON® series aims to reduce the use of petroleum-derived materials, emission of greenhouse gases, and disposal of plastic waste by using recycled polyester yarn for the tape material.

Excella® with organic cotton tape enriches the range of sustainable products in the YKK Collection. Organic Cotton uses no toxic chemicals, is respectful to the soil and has less impact on the air, as 88% less water and 62% less energ are used in the growing of organic cotton.

Alongside the new version of the item launched during our last collection, Vislon® Nylon® made with mono-plastic material - the first recycling friendly zip -, this time showcased in one of the ten available colours, you will find Nylon mono-plastic material snaps and also AcroPlating®, Snaps & Buttons with an environment friendly finish.

Other proposals for Snaps & Buttons linked to sustainability are: The screw tack button that allows for the separation of metal from fabric at the end of life of a garment making the recycling process easier. The 98.9% bio-based carbon content new sewing button, produced with renewable sources and reduced GHG emissions, and finally a 100% cellulose based biodegradable button.

About YKK

Since the company’s founding in Tokyo in 1934, YKK has continuously set industry standards for quality, service, value, and innovation in the production of zippers, plastic hardware, hook and loop fasteners, webbing tapes, and snap and buttons. With integrated production and supply systems in 72 countries and regions around the world, YKK is positioned to meet the needs of the many industries we serve as they increasingly diversify and require shorter product cycles. Guided by the CYCLE OF GOODNESS® philosophy – no one prospers without rendering benefit to others – YKK aims to contribute to a sustainable society through its products and manufacturing operations and constantly seeks new ways to serve the changing needs of its customers while at the same time investing in its employees and giving back to its communities.