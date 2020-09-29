Sustainable knitwear: the Alpaca jumper trends AW 20/21

Trends for Autumn Winter 20/21 is the next challenge looking forward season after the beginning of COVID-19. This year’s collection will have as one of the essential protagonists, knitwear and the alpaca boxy jumpers as the main piece. We can find this boxy fit in different versions, but two of them are the ones that consumers will wear all season and the next AW 21/22.

The Cardigan trend has been around for a year or so, and it isn’t going anywhere. This is a knitwear piece that buyers choose to make their outfits chicer and classier. According to WGSN-Women’s knitwear AW 20/21 report, this year the cardigans will evolve to be boxy and with fuller sleeves. Also, knitwear collections, in general, will have a bolder and cheerful color palette this year. Which is something to keep in mind.

Cable and twist are also essential for this season. A usual crew neck boxy jumper stands out when you add texture and volume. Besides, this is a timeless garment. For most conventional shoppers, neutrals will always be an option. But, as previously mentioned, this season is all about experimenting with colors, so brands should not forget the modern risk-taker buyers, and include colorful pieces in their collections.

Why you should choose alpaca when we have cashmere and other knits? The answer is simple, alpaca fiber is soft, silky, elastic, long-lasting, hypoallergenic and it’s not flammable. Besides, it is a versatile and sustainable fiber, you can find up to 32 natural tones of it. Furthermore, it has a thermic property that is appealing to cold countries. The Alpaca from Peru has great quality standards for the production. And most importantly, it doesn’t peel after use, which is one of the top considerations when acquiring a high standard knitwear piece.

