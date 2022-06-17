Sustainable shipping in e-commerce - WEBER Verpackungen with two innovative new products made of paper

WEBER Verpackungen from Wickede/Ruhr, which is known for its innovative and sustainable packaging, presents two environmentally friendly e-commerce product innovations.

If you are an online retailer and want to make your deliveries sustainable, you switch your shipping to environmentally friendly packaging. This is often associated with high investments and complicated delivery routes. WEBER Verpackungen offers clever, cost-effective packaging solutions that can be delivered at any time.

The innovative Send Bag is made of 100% paper and is therefore a sustainable alternative to plastic shipping packaging and bulky cardboard boxes.

The innovative shipping bag is now also available with a bottom gusset. The advantage: More volume and more flexibility! Regardless of the shape or size of the products to be shipped - the Send Bag with bottom gusset is the optimal shipping packaging for the mail order business. Particularly practical for end consumers: the Send Bag is easy and uncomplicated to open and can be resealed so that products can be easily sent back ("Send back").

The new Send Bag by WEBER Verpackungen, courtesy of the brand

Brand new is the inner bag Loc Bag Mixed Paper - the perfect alternative to the plastic poly bag, especially for repackaging and processing returns items. Made entirely of paper, the Loc Bag offers a transparent view of the goods through the use of glassine paper. End customers thus receive their products in an attractive protective packaging that helps to reduce the amount of plastic waste. The clever material mix of kraft paper and transparent glassine paper also makes the Loc Bag Mixed Paper a cost-effective solution.

Both packaging solutions can be obtained from FSC-certified recycled paper, are completely recyclable and are also lightweight and space-saving.

The innovative packaging solutions are available from stock in various formats, but individual sizes are also possible on request. Those who want to send their products with their own logo can also get both items with an individual layout - printed with water-based inks.

Made in Germany stands for the highest quality and short delivery routes. A very efficient production process makes the sustainable packaging a cost-effective and high-quality packaging solution that can be delivered at any time. The hard-wearing quality protects the contents and the low volume saves shipping and storage costs. WEBER products thus make it easier for any online retailer to switch from plastic products to paper alternatives.