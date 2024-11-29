Sven Kuchta joins United Legwear & Apparel Co. as Sales Director EMEA: A new era of expansion

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories, has recently appointed Sven Kuchta as its new Sales Director for EMEA. With extensive experience in the fashion industry, he steps into this role with a mission to drive ULAC's growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Sven’s journey into the fashion industry began as a sales advisor in Amsterdam, where he quickly demonstrated his commercial acumen. Over the years, he advanced into senior sales positions at PVH Corp., managing key accounts across the EMEA region. With a proven track record in developing strategic partnerships and scaling wholesale operations, Sven is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in ULAC’s expansion.

Strategic priorities: Short-term focus on key retailers and growth

Now tasked with overseeing the iconic brands Hurley, Skechers Legwear, Scotch & Soda Legwear & underwear, and Ted Baker Legwear, as well as private label brands Lemon, Avalanche, and Weatherproof in the region, Sven is already setting his sights on the future. "The biggest thing I encounter at the moment is opportunity. Everything is still in a startup phase, but every action we take makes a difference," he explains. His immediate priorities include building relationships with key retailers, particularly in the sports and accessories sectors, while developing a comprehensive sales strategy that positions ULAC's brands as category leaders in EMEA.

A significant part of Sven’s role involves establishing ULAC’s presence in Europe, starting with Hurley, a brand deeply rooted in surf culture. While the label enjoys strong recognition in the U.S., it is still in the early stages of growth in Europe, and Sven is focused on expanding its footprint in targeted sports retailers across the region. Skechers serves as an example of a multifaceted strategy, focusing on strengthening existing distribution networks and identifying new opportunities for legwear and accessories. This approach requires close collaboration with Skechers’ established footwear operations and the development of complementary product lines, such as socks and bags, for retail partners throughout Europe.

Long-term vision: Building a strong brand footprint

In addition to his short-term priorities, Sven has his eye on long-term goals. "Establishing a solid footprint in Europe is crucial. If we can replicate the success of our U.S. operations, the potential for revenue growth is immense," he shares. His strategic initiatives include launching targeted marketing campaigns, optimising product assortments based on market trends, and building partnerships with major department stores like Galeries Lafayette, De Bijenkorf and Breuninger.

For Sven, effective leadership hinges on collaboration. He currently heads a streamlined team, closely coordinating with colleagues across Germany, the UK, and the U.S. “It’s all about energy and momentum,” he notes, emphasising that the team’s collective enthusiasm and cross-functional cooperation are pivotal to meeting ULAC’s ambitious goals. By focusing on both e-commerce and traditional retail, Sven aims to balance online expansion with a solid in-store presence. While he recognizes e-commerce as vital for staple items like legwear, he also sees the in-person shopping experience as essential for building brand identity and engaging consumers.

Participation at ISPO Munich

Credits: United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) will be at ISPO Munich from 3rd to 5th December, at the Trade Fair Center Messe München. With a dedicated booth, the team is ready to connect with industry professionals and explore new partnership opportunities in the sportswear market.

For inquiries regarding partnerships and wholesale opportunities, Sven Kuchta can be contacted at sven.kuchta@ulacglobal.com, or Toni Cardone, Senior Sales Manager, at toni.cardone@ulacglobal.com.