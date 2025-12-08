Sweaty Betty hit with second slogan row as small brands call out copying 

Sweaty Betty is facing renewed criticism after a second small business alleged the activewear giant lifted its marketing language, intensifying a debate about big brands drawing “inspiration” from independents, according to a report in The Times.

Following last month’s viral complaint from fitness influencer Georgina Cox, leak-proof underwear label Nixi Body says elements of its long-used messaging appear in Sweaty Betty’s FemTech campaigns.

Founder Kelly Newton notes her brand has used lines like “keeping you moving through menstruation, motherhood and menopause” and “No leaks, no ifs. Just butts.” since 2019.

Sweaty Betty has promoted its period-wear with similar phrasing, including “keep you moving through menstruation, maternity and menopause” and “No ifs. Just butt.”

Newton says she felt “gutted” to see wording she considers central to her brand echoed by a company acquired for 300 million pounds. Industry observers add that this dynamic is increasingly common: large brands often track smaller, independent labels for fresh language, product ideas, and cultural cues.

Sweaty Betty denies wrongdoing, arguing the phrases are widely used and cannot be owned, and says it is reviewing its marketing copy while engaging with Nixi Body. The company is also still in dispute with Cox over her “wear the damn shorts” slogan, which she claims was used without adequate credit.

The case highlights a familiar tension in fashion and wellness: small brands rely on distinctive storytelling to survive, while bigger players, intentionally or not, can end up borrowing the very language that sets them apart.