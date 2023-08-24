Swedish Fashion Council adds talent to incubator scheme

Swedish Fashion Council (SFC) has added three new talents to its incubator programme SFC [Incubator], Petra Fagerström, Louis Abel and Tuttolente.

The SFC [Incubator] focuses on emerging brands and creators combining creative excellence with innovative business models and a disruptive vision and currently supports 11 brands, including new additions London and Stockholm-based Petra Fagerström and Louis Abel, who creates jewellery and objects.

They join the existing cohorts Aakiya, All-In, Avavav, Feben, Hodakova, Jade Cropper, Rave Review and Selam Fessahaye.

In addition, Stockholm-based Tuttolente has been selected for the SFC [Incubator] ’On the Rise’ initiative.

All talents in the SFC [Incubator] and ‘On the Rise’’ are handpicked by SFC and receive individualised mentorship in business model strategy, financing, PR- and communication, e-commerce, branding and positioning, and sourcing and production.

Jennie Rosén, chief executive of the Swedish Fashion Council, said in a statement: “Our vision for the SFC [Incubator] has always been to support the most interesting and innovative brands in the global fashion industry. The addition of Petra Fagerström, Louis Abel, and Tuttolente marks a significant step towards that goal. Their inclusion will further help position Sweden as the leader of the new era of fashion."

Robin Douglas, creative director of the Swedish Fashion Council, added: “We are excited to welcome Petra Fagerström, Louis Abel, and Tuttolente to the SFC [Incubator] family. Their disruptive visions and innovative approaches bring a fresh dynamic to the incubator, introducing exciting new categories to the program, such as jewellery and streetwear. We look forward to supporting them on their journey to scale their brands on a global market.”

The SFC is also returning to the Fashion [X] showroom for the Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 season in collaboration with London-based talent incubator Fashion East. It will showcase prominent young brands from the SFC [Incubator] alongside current and alumni designers supported by Fashion East from September 27 to October 4.