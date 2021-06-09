Swedish Shirt Specialist Eton Launches Debut Swimwear Collection

June, 2021 – Luxury men’s shirt and accessories brand Eton has launched its first line of swimwear in the brand’s 93-year history. The debut collection consists of six distinct colors and patterns designed by the Eton Design Studio and is inspired by the brand’s Summer 2021 leisurewear shirt line of colorful polos, a unique drink print shirt and collection of terry and t-shirts.

Made from a quick-dry tech polyamide shell, the swim shorts feature an elastic drawstring waistband, net lining, side pockets, and a flap back pocket. Each of the six styles are 38cm (Medium), the ideal length that falls just above the knee, designed to seamlessly transition from beach to city when paired with an Eton shirt and the waterproof beach bag the swim shorts are packaged in.

“Men should feel like their best selves on vacation and a great pair of swim shorts are a must in every wardrobe,” says Sebastian Dollinger, Creative Director. “We wanted Eton’s first swim collection to live up to the same level of functional design as our shirting and we are pleased to offer our customers swimwear that matches the quality they expect in our shirting.”

The in-house Eton Design Studio took two years to develop the Eton Swimwear. Having already launched accessories including caps, bucket hats, scarves, ties and pocket squares, swim was the ideal category introduction to create the perfect summer accessory that complements the brand’s existing summer assortment.

The Eton swim collection consists of six styles: Light Blue Micro Print, Orange Drink Print, Navy, Navy & White Stripe, Green & White Strip and Red & White Stripe. Each is priced at €119 and will be sold at select brand stores, and online.