Target to collaborate with Christopher John Rogers, Rixo and Alexis

US retailer Target is to offer dresses by Christopher John Rogers, Rixo and Alexis for less than 60 US dollars as part of its new The Designer Dress Collection.

The accessible collection will feature more than 70 dresses from the three designers and will mark Target’s most size-inclusive collection to date, added the retailer, with sizes ranging from XXS-4X.

Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a statement: “For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry, and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today.

“With this collection, we’re celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love.”

courtesy of Target; Christopher John Rogers

The Designer Dress Collection will showcase the “spirit of each designer’s core brand” and features bold, bright patterns and statement silhouettes.

Target announces new instalment of its Designer Dress Collection for 2021

The collection aims to offer unique designer dresses at an affordable price point, with the 2021 spring collection ranging in price from 40 to 60 US dollars. The collaboration is also an opportunity for the designers themselves to increase their reach across America.

This year’s collaboration includes Christopher John Rogers, who founded his eponymous label in 2016 and was named the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)/Vogue Fashion Fund winner and the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year. Rogers is best known for his vibrant red carpet designs with celebrities including Rihanna, Cardi B, and Michelle Obama wearing his creations.

courtesy of Target; Christopher John Rogers

For Target, the retailer said that his dresses feature “statement-making styles and bold, bright patterns that celebrate self-expression”.

Commenting on collaborating with Target, Rogers added: “Growing up as an artistic kid in the Deep South, I’ve always aspired to create designs that help the wearer feel their most self-expressive. This partnership is a dream come true – I’ve always admired the Target designer collaborations in the past, and I’m excited to be a part of that legacy.

“I’ve had a blast working with the Target team and I hope this collection of quality, declarative dresses helps Target guests across the country feel their most authentic.”

Target teams up with Christopher John Rogers and Rixo for spring 2021

The American retailer is also collaborating with London-based womenswear label Rixo, founded by Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix out of their living room in 2015. Known for their vintage-inspired fabrics, easy-to-wear shapes, and timeless silhouettes, Rixo will be offering dresses with “eye-catching prints inspired by art, the designers’ travels, and vintage styles” for its collection with Target.

courtesy of Target; Rixo

On teaming up with Target, McCloskey and Rix, said: “Designing this collection with Target has been so much fun. We feel lucky to be partnering with the retailer and for the opportunity to connect with their guests of all ages, shapes and sizes.

“At Rixo, we create clothes with the goal of making people feel like the best version of themselves, and the design process for this collection includes the same level of thought and inspiration that goes into our main brand. We can’t wait to see the collection come to life – seeing our designs on others is always such a magical feeling.”

The final designer taking part in this year’s The Designer Dress Collection is label Alexis, established in 2008 by mother-daughter team Alexis Barbara Isaias and Ana Barbara out of their home office.

courtesy of Target; Alexis

Alexis has become known for embracing all aspects of femininity, sophistication and elegant ease, and their collection for Target embraces “chic sensibilities” for everyday living.

Alexis Barbara Isaias explained: “I have always wanted to create a line that resonated with a larger audience of women and doing it alongside Target is a dream come true. This dress collection is a true reflection of who I am and every dress was designed with an intention to bring to life my passion to make each and every woman feel beautiful.”