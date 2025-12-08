Team USA unveils Winter Olympic uniforms by Ralph Lauren

American designer brand Ralph Lauren has unveiled Team USA’s opening and closing ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, which kicks off on February 6.

The move marks Ralph Lauren’s 10th consecutive Olympic Games outfitting Team USA and highlights include a statement winter-white wool coat with heritage-inspired wooden toggles designed for the opening ceremony, which will be teamed with an American flag intarsia wool turtleneck sweater and tailored wool trousers.

Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by Ralph Lauren Credits: Ralph Lauren

For the closing ceremony, Team USA will be sporting a uniform that draws inspiration from vintage ski racing kits, featuring a sporty and modern colour-blocked puffer jacket with Team USA graphics, and a wool turtleneck sweater in a patriotic colour palette, paired with crisp white utility pants.

Ralph Lauren adds that both looks are completed with red, white and blue intarsia knit hats and mittens, a leather belt and brown suede alpine boots with “spirited red laces” and that each piece has been manufactured in the US.

Team USA’s closing ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by Ralph Lauren Credits: Ralph Lauren

David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in a statement: “Ralph Lauren has had the immense privilege of outfitting Team USA for nearly 20 years, and the significance and sheer magnitude of dressing our nation’s incredible athletes – on the most dramatic stage in sport as they pursue their lifelong dreams - is an honour that never fades.

“Our design philosophy has always been about creating dreams and telling stories through style, and these uniforms, both timeless and modern, reflect the passion, optimism, and relentless pursuit of excellence that embody the American spirit. With Milan, one of the great fashion capitals as this year’s backdrop, we sought to honour the city’s creative spirit while staying true to the enduring style that defines Ralph Lauren.”

Team USA’s closing ceremony uniform for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by Ralph Lauren Credits: Ralph Lauren

In addition to the uniforms, Ralph Lauren has created a ‘Team USA Collection’ offering a range of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children “that reflects the sophisticated style and bold energy of the Winter Games”.

Anchored in a red, white and blue palette, the collection features sporty silhouettes with Team USA graphics, including sweaters, puffer jackets, printed fleece outerwear, heritage hockey-inspired silhouettes, and an embroidered leather shearling jacket.

Ralph Lauren, Team USA Collection Credits: Ralph Lauren

The Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection is available in select Ralph Lauren retail stores in the US, alongside select department stores, and online at Ralphlauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com. In Italy, the collection will be exclusively available in Ralph Lauren retail stores in Milan and Rome and for a limited time at a special Ralph Lauren pop-up shop at the Rosapetra Hotel in Cortina during the Olympic Games.

Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, added: “Excellence and determination define the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams, and Ralph Lauren has been a great partner in elevating that story through timeless design, a deep commitment to craftsmanship, and a spirit of innovation that mirrors the ambition of Team USA.

“Their work has celebrated the identity of Team USA for almost two decades, capturing the spirit of the athletes and giving them a great sense of pride as they represent the United States on the global stage.”

Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 by Ralph Lauren Credits: Ralph Lauren

To celebrate the unveiling of the Team USA uniforms, Ralph Lauren has tapped athletes to serve as brand ambassadors for the Milano Cortina Games and appear in its campaign. They include Alex Shibutani (figure skating), Brenna Huckaby (para snowboarding), Erin Jackson (speed skating), Evan Bates (figure skating), Hilary Knight (ice hockey), Jack Hughes (ice hockey), Jack Wallace (sled hockey), Jaelin Kauf (freestyle skiing), Jordan Stolz (speed skating), Madison Chock (figure skating), Maia Shibutani (figure skating), and Red Gerard (snowboarding).

Other fashion brands involved in the 2026 Winter Games include British brand Ben Sherman, which is returning as the official ceremony wear supplier of Team GB, while Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon is outfitting Team Canada with opening and closing Ceremonies, as well as medal ceremonies, media appearances, travel days and daily life in the athlete village. In addition, Italian luxury fashion brand Moncler is returning to the Winter Olympics as the official sponsor of the Brazil Olympic Committee and technical sponsor of the Brazilian Snow Sports Federation.

Ralph Lauren, Team USA Collection Credits: Ralph Lauren