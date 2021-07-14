Technology meets textile: Color changing swimwear by SEA’SONS official

“At SEA’SONS we’re innovating with smart materials, technology, and creative design. Combining technology and fashion offers our customers fun, excitement and surprise. Products developed with this in mind creates value for our customers and makes us stand out from other brands. We are proudly offering the highest quality products we manufacture exclusively in Europe.”

If you’re not familiar with SEA’SONS yet; We’re an innovative and outspoken brand which is combining technology with fashion. As a worldwide available brand we’re currently selling in over 70 countries, from Mexico and Australia, to Russia and Portugal.

At the moment SEA’SONS product range contains 8 main collection colorways, childrens’ Sizes, bikinis in four different colors, t-shirts, face masks, and three limited collections with prints.

We’re a brand that stands for positivity, and an experience that textile is able to bring. This is present in our branding and products, but also within our culture. Where others might stop at innovating and just create new products from existing materials, SEA’SONS keeps developing new technologies for textiles to adapt into new products. Our swim shorts are treated with heat-reactive microcapsules. These particles change color with a change in temperature. This ensures that the swimming shorts always have a different color, depending on the climate, the temperature of the water and the temperature of the body.

Collections

Liquid Lines is one of SEA’SONS’ most recently launched collection which is inspired by the waves of the ocean and the shapes of the rolling landscapes. These movements from nature are painted within the textile and then treated with heat reactive microcapsules. When wearing our Liquid Lines collection the pattern is not visible, but when it comes into contact with water, the lines magically appear. This is not because of the liquid but because of the temperature of the water.

Other launched collections are Mosaic, geometric and fingerprint. All featuring 3... uh 6 colors and children's sizes as well.