Ted Baker Debuts “We’ve Got You.” Underwear Campaign

Ted Baker has introduced a new men's apparel collection with the launch of a groundbreaking campaign titled "We've Got You." This campaign stands as a testament to Ted Baker's commitment to inclusivity, diversity and empowerment in the often-overlooked segment of men's underwear.

The world of fashion has been historically exclusive, often adhering to narrowly defined standards of beauty and representation. Despite the progressive developments around body positivity in recent years, the inclusivity of men remains a neglected field. To this day, men's fashion campaigns typically showcase a limited range of body types, ages and backgrounds, perpetuating stereotypes and creating unrealistic ideals.

Ted Baker's pioneers with “We’ve Got You.” campaign

Ted Baker's "We've Got You." campaign marks a significant departure from these norms. It takes a deliberate step towards dismantling stereotypes and fostering a sense of inclusivity. The campaign features a diverse cast of men, each representing a unique facet of masculinity. These individuals hail from various backgrounds, boast diverse body types and span different age groups, presenting a more accurate reflection of the multifaceted tapestry of masculinity in the 21st century.

High-quality products and designs with a special touch

Central to this campaign are Ted Baker’s signature designs: The boxer brief and classic trunks, which are available in a range of vivid colours such as Heather Grey, Radicchio, Real Teal, Scarab, Navy and Black. Aside from uni-coloured options, Ted Baker also presents prints, including florals, geometric shapes and rope chain detailing, adding a touch of personality to the designs. Since the brand’s beginnings, Ted Baker has had an unswerving focus on quality and attention to detail, meaning that style-conscious men can trust the brand to deliver pieces that are out of the ordinary. The undergarments of this range are made with Better Cotton, an initiative that promotes better standards for cotton farming and practices.

Beyond the campaign: Ted Baker’s partner with HUMEN to empower men’s mental health Ted Baker’s mission to redefine men’s inclusivity entails more than just campaign imagery: The brand is partnering with HUMEN, a men's health charity committed to addressing and improving men's mental health, in the form of a charitable donation. Through ‘The HUMEN Space,’ this charity provides non-clinical, anonymous platforms where men can engage in meaningful conversations, share experiences, and seek support. Given that a substantial percentage of suicides in the UK and US involve men, Ted Baker's support for The HUMEN Space is a commendable effort to combat this issue and provide accessible solutions for men struggling with their mental health. The "We've Got You." campaign signifies a turning point for Ted Baker and the broader fashion industry. It underscores the brand's commitment to inclusivity, diversity and innovation, surpassing the traditional boundaries of marketing to make a meaningful societal impact. This campaign does much more than advertising underwear: It promotes self-acceptance and empowerment for all men.

