TENCEL™: Weaving new threads into collaborative innovations across evolving textile industry

In recent years, the textile and fashion industry has seen a significant increase in sustainable textile innovations and solutions, largely driven by the elevating emphasis on sustainability and circularity among consumers, manufacturers, and retailers.

To give an example – while cotton remains the most widely used natural fiber, new approaches are introduced to improve cotton production and use. One well-known contrivance is regenerated cotton, also known as recycled cotton, which is made from used and leftover textile scraps. Rather than discarding these valuable resources, manufacturers have developed new processes to utilize these old materials and make new cotton yarn. According to the Market Reports World [1], the global recycled cotton market was valued at $184.7 million in 2022 and is projected to hit over $230 million by the end of 2028, underlining the growing demand for regenerated cotton.

At the forefront of the industry-wide shift, major players have been tirelessly exploring and encouraging the adoption of lower-impact practices and materials. Lenzing, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is showcasing its latest efforts through the recent evolution of its flagship textile brand TENCEL™.

TENCEL™, now themed “Nature. Future. Us.”, takes a forward-looking lens in its decades-long dedication to championing collaborative innovation in sustainable textile solutions [2], and redefining fiber standards while supporting consumer choices [3]. Reflecting the brand’s ethos of empowering collaboration, embracing innovation, and safeguarding the planet’s shared future [4], the repositioned TENCEL™ will be an even stronger catalyst for resource-efficient fiber solutions [5]. This newest evolution of the TENCEL™ brand is also built on Lenzing’s unwavering commitment to drive transparency and circular business [2, 6, 7] practices throughout the value chain, as well as to all areas of its operations, from the sourcing of its raw materials to the end-of-life disposal of consumer products.

As sustainability and circularity remain at the heart of TENCEL™, collaboration will continue to be the major fuel of the brand’s coming development and breakthroughs. [2, 6, 7] Through decades of experience and observations, Lenzing grasps that joining forces with other devoted businesses is a highly effective way to create a more resource-efficient [5], sustainable textile industry [6]. By offering a strong product portfolio with high versatility and compatibility, TENCEL™ collaborates with businesses in different sectors, production stages, or with various needs, unlocking the most of collaboration potential. At the same time, with its fiber products and solutions, TENCEL™ seeks to empower the fashion and textile industries to create products that are better for the environment and better for the people.

First introduced in 1992, TENCEL™ has been a driving force behind the transformation of fiber processing and its applications. Award-winning [8] and with a low environmental impact, both TENCEL™ branded Lyocell and Modal fibers are derived from responsibly managed forests and produced using resource-efficient methods [9]. Soft against the skin, lightweight, and breathable, TENCEL™ fibers stem from natural and renewable materials, making it easier for the fibers to break down and compost at the end of their lifecycle.

Through partnerships with international brands – from startup businesses to well-established labels – TENCEL™ has successfully incorporated its regenerated fibers into a broad array of products, including luxury lingerie [10], activewear [11] and daily apparel [12]. TENCEL™ has also been invested in R&D collaborations, which stem breakthroughs and enhancements that are cornerstones for the future development of textile and fashion. Recently, Lenzing joined forces with a technology startup and a knitwear expert to bring light to a waterless dyeing technology [13], which is applied to TENCEL™ fibers, and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers to produce sustainable knitwear collections. The collaboration witnessed the first that this technology was used on wood-based cellulosic fibers.

“With its refreshed TENCEL™ brand identity, Lenzing is poised to guide the way for the next wave of sustainable textile innovation,” said Eva McGeorge, Senior Director of Global Marketing and Branding, Commercial Textiles at Lenzing. “While our innovations are conducive to propelling the landscape shift towards low-impact systems, it would be even harder to be where we are now without the joint masterminds of our partners. Looking ahead with the refreshed branding and new theme, we are excited to see new synergy with value chain stakeholders and explore new collaboration opportunities.”

