Tendam launches new menswear label Ooto together with Andrés Velencoso

Spanish fashion retailer Tendam Group has launched its tenth private label Ooto (in reference to “Out of the Office”) in collaboration with international model Andrés Velencoso. It is aimed at men over 35 who “strike a perfect balance between life in and outside the office and who value sustainability”, according to a press release.

Image: Andrés Velencoso for Ooto / Tendam

After Hoss Intropia, SlowLove, High Spirits and Dash and Stars, Ooto is the fifth brand that the group launched within the last 18 months, but the first one dedicated exclusively to menswear.

Ooto aims to become the go-to brand for customers looking for stylish menswear that leaves behind rigid, established rules. The garments are mainly casual and informal, but Ooto also offers evening wear dominated by shades of grey and black.

Image: Ooto at Cortefiel / Tendam

“I am very excited about the launch of this new casual, sustainable fashion brand that complements the collections offered by the other Tendam lines. We have worked closely alongside [model] Andrés Velencoso to give Ooto its own voice and personality, defined by its Mediterranean nature, a responsible rebelliousness and concern for the future of the planet. The whole team’s work has been intense and we are now ready to present a brand with a definite place in the market that will be very well received by consumers.” comments Marie Castellvi-Dépée, managing director of the Tendam adult segement, the launch of the new brand.

Image: menswear brand Ooto / Tendam

Accordingly, all garments in Ooto's autumn/winter 22 collection contain sustainable properties or components: 100 percent of the cotton used for shirts, t-shirts, chinos, polos and sweatshirts is Better Cotton; 100 percent of the denim is Responsible Wash, which uses fewer chemicals and less water; 100 percent of the leather has been certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG); and 67 percent of the polyester and other fibres used to make the brand's garments are recycled.

Image: menswear brand Ooto / Tendam

"Being able to tell you about Ooto in a minute is cool, but being able to discover it for yourself is the coolest,” comments Velencoso on his Instagram account alongside a one-minute video of him describing the new brand.

Image: Andrés Velencoso for Ooto / Tendam

Ooto is available online and through 73 selected Cortefiel outlets in Spain and Portugal. Prices range from around 30 euros for a t-shirt to 199 euros for a waterproof jacket with hood.