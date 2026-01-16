Tessa Koops FW26: a collection for the late summer, presented at Modefabriek

For Tessa Koops, Fall/Winter 2026 feels less like a season and more like a state of mind, where layering, freedom and personality are key. At Modefabriek, the designer presents a collection inspired by the long Indian summer. It represents a transitional period where temperature, mood and freedom of movement are more important than the classic idea of autumn and winter.

From seasonal thinking to temperature and mood

The FW26 collection is inspired by warmer autumn days and changing consumer travel habits. “We are seeing seasons shift,” explains Koops. “Extreme winters are short and commercially less relevant for our collection. At the same time, summers remain warm, but in a different way.” The result is a layered collection that can be worn for longer. Its styling revolves around combining and adapting to temperature rather than the calendar. This development aligns with previous seasons but takes a more pronounced form in FW26.

Materials, contrasts and a new denim story

Choice of material plays a key role this season. Koops works with contrasts, such as matte versus gloss and tough versus elegant. The collection is built on rich earth tones, cool blue shades and a versatile green palette. Denim and viscose are also key pillars of the collection. Denim, in particular, marks a new step for the brand. For FW26, Tessa Koops introduces jeans for the first time in three different fits. Each is available in two washes and colourways, made with stretch comfort and durable quality. “Denim offers room for experimentation,” says Koops. “Especially in details and finishing.”

Credits: Tessa Koops

Silhouette, key pieces and commercial focus

The silhouette remains recognisably feminine but gains more volume in both the upper and lower body. At the same time, a slim focal point is always maintained in the silhouette. Think of a fitted blazer with wide-leg trousers; a bomber jacket with slim trousers; or a waist belt to balance the overall look. Dresses and tops remain the brand's strongest categories, alongside a solid position for suits. Tops are the most commercially relevant for autumn, aligning with consumer purchasing behaviour.

For women with their own taste

FW26 is designed for women who know what they want and consciously choose quality over quantity. It is for women who move, travel, dance and enjoy an active social and cultural life. The collection considers different body types and is intended to make every woman feel her best: powerful, confident and authentic.

Credits: Tessa Koops

Outlook for partners

For wholesale partners, FW26 represents a collection developed with care, passion and commercial viability. With margins between 2.6 and 3.0, the brand offers healthy opportunities for growth. Tessa Koops continues to build collections that are not only visually strong but also respond to changing needs, with an eye for quality, sustainability and long-term relevance.

Discover the new collection from Tessa Koops at Modefabriek at stand 742.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about Tessa Koops on the brand page