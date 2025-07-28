Tessa Koops' SS26 collection: inspired by The White Lotus, colour and a lust for life

For her SS26 collection, Tessa Koops draws inspiration from the world of The White Lotus, the HBO series known for its sultry holiday atmosphere and luxury. Not an everyday source of inspiration, but that's precisely what makes it so fitting. "That ultimate holiday feeling is essential for me in a summer collection," says Koops. "Both my customer and I love travelling, sunshine, and city breaks. This collection naturally takes you there, as if you've already landed in a tropical destination." While the world often feels heavy and sombre, Koops consciously chooses a contrast and reaction with SS26: a collection that brings lightness. Clothing that invites you to celebrate, to feel, to travel, and to enjoy.

Southern European inspiration and power prints

SS26 is a visual journey through the Mediterranean and beyond: from the blue hues of the Greek islands to the earthy sandy colours of Marrakech. Vanilla, fresco-like designs, and ceramic prints steer the collection towards Italy, while graphic shapes echo from Mexico. Prints are, as always with Koops, powerful, expressive, and prominent. The common thread lies in the inspiration from art, craft, and that vibrant holiday feeling.

Feminine silhouettes with a free spirit

Everything continues to flow in the silhouettes. "We don't like minimalist." It can flutter; it can be generous. "We celebrate life," says Koops. The silhouettes are flowing and expressive: long dresses that move with the wind, voluminous skirts, tops with special details such as embroidery on the shoulder.

New in SS26 is a knitted skirt with a matching top; comfortable, yet elegant and easy to pack. Viscose crêpe provides an airy feel, ideal for warmer days, whether in Southern Europe or an increasingly warmer Netherlands. The addition of plain items and beautiful knitwear makes the collection more complete, allowing both buyers and wearers to select items that are easy to combine. The plain colours also perfectly match the prints, both in tops and bottoms. The colours further enhance the summery feeling: bougainvillea purple, a strong Italian yellow, and terracotta red, referencing Marrakech, give the collection a Mediterranean character.

Credits: Tessa Koops

The Tessa Koops woman is not only someone with taste, but also with a vision. She loves fashion, but on her own terms, and consciously chooses quality, sustainability, and pieces that make a statement. Not to stand out, but to show herself as she is: outspoken, lively, well-groomed, and always with an eye for detail.

A solid wholesale offering with emotional added value

For retail partners, too, SS26 is a collection that stands firm. Several styles offer a 3.0 margin, including plain basics, knitwear, and the popular silk-viscose prints. This makes the collection not only attractive in terms of appearance, but also strong in terms of return. "We want to give our partners the confidence to renew their assortment without it feeling like a risk," explains Koops.

Credits: Tessa Koops

A brand in motion

While the SS26 collection makes a powerful statement in itself, the Tessa Koops brand remains in motion. The designer wants to stay true to her recognisable signature, in which expressive prints, feminine lines, and artistic flair play the leading role. At the same time, she likes to be surprised by her own creativity. It is precisely this unexpected element, a silhouette that is just a little more exciting, an accessory that enhances the overall picture, that makes the collection surprising yet familiar every season.

In addition to the clothing line, Koops is investing in expanding her accessories range, including unique bags, shawls, belts, and statement earrings. This not only strengthens the look and feel of the brand, but also the story that retailers can tell on the shop floor. Internationally, too, the course is being sharpened: with growth ambitions in Spain, Germany, and Greece, and growing interest from the US market, the brand is actively looking ahead. SS26 is therefore not only an ode to summer, but also the next step in a brand story that continues to evolve.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about Tessa Koops on the brandpage