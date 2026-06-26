Tessa Koops SS27: Spanish energy in print and colour, for women who dare

Many retail displays look alike. Tessa Koops does not. In a market saturated with similar collections, retailers are looking for brands that add real value—to the assortment, the in-store experience and the bottom line. Tessa Koops is one of them.

Since 2012, the Dutch label has built a distinctive identity defined by bold prints, feminine silhouettes and a fit that keeps customers coming back. For more than 12 years, the brand has partnered with the same production manufacturer—a reflection of its commitment to consistency, quality and craftsmanship. These are not afterthoughts, but the foundation of every collection.

A collection that sells

The collection appeals to women who make conscious choices. Rather than chasing trends, they invest in pieces with character: buying less, but buying better. They look for clothing that reflects their individuality. Retailers see the impact immediately on the shop floor: customers stop, try the pieces on and buy. The response speaks for itself. “The fits are so good that everyone is delighted with them,” says one retailer.

Credits: Tessa Koops

Credits: Tessa Koops

Roots that make a difference

The brand is built on more than a marketing story; it is rooted in authenticity. Growing up in the Dutch town of Spakenburg, Tessa Koops was inspired by her grandmothers' traditional dress and began sewing her own clothes at just twelve years old. That authenticity runs through every collection—from the bold prints and distinctive colour combinations to the carefully considered details. Customers recognise it, and that recognition builds lasting loyalty.

Credits: Tessa Koops

Ready for the assortment

With two collections a year, a growing boutique in Amsterdam and a strong online channel, Tessa Koops offers retailers a reliable brand with proven sales potential. For SS27, inspired by the Mediterranean energy of Spain, the label presents a collection full of colour, print and femininity that perfectly aligns with what customers are looking for.

Interested? The showroom is located at Herenstraat 29 in Amsterdam. Contact can be made via info@tessakoops.com or 06 14359912.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about Tessa Koops on the brand page