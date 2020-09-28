The 2020 Gucci Changemakers x CFDA Scholars Applications are now open

Gucci and the CFDA partnered together to create a fund for talented young people to gain opportunity and experience in the fashion industry.

The Gucci Changemakers Scholarship is a 1.5 million dollar fund over four years across two scholarship programmes. The global programme includes three initiatives: global employee-volunteering programme, North America Impact Fund and the North America Scholarship Programme.

The CFDA and Gucci North America have launched the 2020-2021 Gucci Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design Award Application, in which 20,000 dollars is set aside for one woman entering her senior year of design school.

The second part of the fund goes to the Gucci Changemaker Scholars, which provide scholarships for two black graduating high school seniors from start to finish of their fashion design education schools. The goals of these scholarships are to build future female and black female designer leaders within the global fashion system.

“The Gucci North America x CFDA Scholars by Design award is the foundation to developing and empowering future female leaders of color in fashion, so that their particularly vital contributions and voices can resonate, inspire, and transform the consciousness of the industry towards equitable representation at all levels.

“We are very pleased to continue the partnership with Gucci Changemakers and Gucci North America, which will further the CFDA’s important work to create a fashion industry that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive,” said CaSandra Diggs, president of the CFDA, in a statement.

The student will be awarded based on their financial need, talent and professional potential. Combined with mentorship, the unique scholarship will support, promote and advance student growth.

The closing date for entering is 29 January 2021.