The 4 billion dollar shoe that fashion never wanted: the rise and fall of Allbirds

In 2016, a New Zealand football player-turned-entrepreneur and a biotech engineer launched a wool sneaker on Kickstarter. They hit their 30,000 dollars goal in five days, raised 119,000 dollars in total, and set in motion one of the most instructive brand stories of the decade. This week, Allbirds agreed to sell all of its intellectual property and assets to American Exchange Group, the company behind Aerosoles, for 39 million dollars, a figure that is roughly one-tenth of what it raised in its 2021 IPO alone.

From Silicon Valley darling to acquisition

At its peak, Allbirds was valued at over 4 billion dollars. The Wool Runner became the unofficial footwear of Silicon Valley, worn by venture capitalists, startup founders, and, most visibly, Barack Obama. The brand was a genuine pioneer: B Corp certified by its second year, it open-sourced SweetFoam, its carbon-negative sugarcane midsole, freely sharing the innovation with competitors in the name of decarbonising the industry. Alongside Warby Parker and Casper, it helped define what a modern direct-to-consumer brand could be: purpose-led, story-rich, premium without legacy.

"Can't someone send him a pair of Jordans?" — GQ, on President Obama wearing Allbirds' Wool Runners, 2020

That same GQ line signals the ceiling Allbirds could never break through. The brand deliberately framed itself as a sustainability company rather than a shoe company, what academics have described as "anti-fashion" — a brand deliberately indifferent to trends. Where Patagonia's fleece became a garment that stylists, editors and influencers could absorb, riff on, and elevate (hello Hermès), Allbirds' silhouette never offered that kind of creative surface. It was too quiet, too functional, and too thoroughly owned by a single tribe. Once the tech-bro association calcified, the fashion world moved away from the shoes, not toward them. You would not see them on a mood board, on the feet of an editor at fashion week, or styled into a look, not because they were ugly per se, but because they carried no directional charge.

The commercial unravelling followed a familiar DTC script. One product carried the entire brand. Expansion into apparel and retail stores stretched the company before it had the depth to support it. When investor appetite for growth-over-profit collapsed post-IPO, the stock fell from 28.64 dollars on its first trading day to under 5 dollars in under eight months. A Nasdaq delisting notice came in April 2024. Co-founder Tim Brown stepped back as co-CEO. Stores closed. The apparel line was cut. In March 2026, the company agreed to wind down.

What remains is a brand with genuine innovation in its past, and a cautionary note for any sustainability-led label that mistakes cultural ubiquity for fashion relevance. The two are not the same thing, and Allbirds never found a way to be both.