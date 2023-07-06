The Age of Inclusivity: Introducing Gender-free Brand Lounge Nine

Lounge Nine is a gender-free fashion brand. With an eye on the beautiful details, a various fitting regardless of gender. The timeless, edgy, and sporty collection taps into a reality where consumers don’t want to be pigeonholed. They want to be their true selves. It doesn’t matter what you are, it matters who you are.

The new fashion brand Lounge Nine taps into a reality where consumers strive for individual freedom and the possibility to find and flaunt their true personality without boundaries. They strive to become a safe place for the aware and fashion-conscious generation of unique individuals. To be the community that makes it possible to rebel against the socially constructed fashion boxes and allows the consumers to show their true personality.

For a long time, the fashion industry has dictated what is appropriate for the consumers to wear, and what is not. Lounge Nine wants to break out of that mindset and meet the consumers in their wish for freedom to show their personality. Christian Löwén, Brand Manager of Lounge Nine

Various Fittings Regardless of Gender

"The styles are made in various fittings, with general adjustments in length and shape, making it possible to wear regardless of gender. Working in this area is new to us and we are learning day by day. This capsule is an experiment that mirrors the global tendencies of gender freedom and we are excited to see how it will be welcomed”, Christian Löwén says.

Lounge Nine takes the gender-free mindset very serious, and therefore the collection is wider than the traditional unisex t-shirts and basic styles. In this collection, the consumer will find refined constructions like shirts with crossover button closure and short as well as long sleeved blazers.

Credits: Lounge Nine, courtesy of the brand

Gender-free approach to fashion

Lounge Nine embraces gender inclusivity, providing a gender-free approach to fashion, and prides itself on being a timeless, edgy, and sporty fashion brand, adding an element of boldness and individuality to its design. Whether through unique cuts, unconventional fabrics, or innovative silhouettes, the brand pushes boundaries and offers fashion-forward choices for those seeking a distinct style.

Ultimately, Lounge Nine aims to be a brand that celebrates and supports the unique and freedom seeking individuals of this generation. By providing a diverse range of styles and promotion self-expression, the brand empowers people to embrace their individuality and create their own fashion statement.

Credits: Lounge Nine, courtesy of the brand