The art of French lingerie

The story of Maison Lejaby is a story about women, about their quest for freedom, their ever-changing wishes and ever-evolving personalities. It is also a story about seduction and self-love. The world of lingerie is one of delights, some hidden behind curtains, some unabashedly asserted. A world that evolves with the times and adjusts according to trends, innovations, and women’s needs. Enter the fascinating world of Maison Lejaby and discover what it means to be a true Maison de Création “à la française”.

The story of Maison Lejaby is a story about women, about their quest for freedom, their ever-changing wishes and ever-evolving personalities. It is also a story about seduction and self-love. The world of lingerie is one of delights, some hidden behind curtains, some unabashedly asserted. A world that evolves with the times and adjusts according to trends, innovations, and women’s needs. Enter the fascinating world of Maison Lejaby and discover what it means to be a true Maison de Création “à la française”.

Women and lingerie across eras

A movie poster, a scandalous scene in a movie, a budding desire… This is how the first Lejaby bra was born, in 1930 in France. Gabrielle, “Gaby” Blanchard, sees The Blue Angel, starring Marlene Dietrich and her iconic garter belt, and starts sewing lingerie and bras. Gaby was able to reflect the feeling of a moment in her creations, being made by her brother-in-law, which gained instant local success.

After Gabrielle’s death, her brother-in-law, Marcel Blanchard moves to Paris and opens a studio of design for french lingerie. Crosets, basques, garter belts and other pieces of lingerie are being made according to a unique and precise know-how.

Lejaby gains its momentum thanks to new fabrics and materials, along with ads featuring the seductive pencil stroke of Gruau, famous for his work for the House of Christian Dior.

A new world of possibilities opened when the corset relinquished its powerful hold over women’s silhouette. This is the beginning of stretch fabrics and colours in french lingerie: a true revolution! Always an ally to women, Lejaby joined them for their liberation and gave them colours, style and the triangle-shaped bra! The brand seemed to understand its clientele and the trends. As the decades go by, we saw the launch of Jubilee, symbol of a bold, powerful and decadent era, then making room for minimalisme and sophistication with The Cloud range. The name of these ranges are the perfect embodiment of the trends of the moment. Soon would come the time for fuller figures to gain traction, and Lejaby adjusts its offer to suit a new clientele with Elixir.

The brand likes to innovate, tease and surprise. To do so, it often introduces new materials, putting comfort first at times, and seduction at others, but always favouring a perfect cut and fit. Whether they feel demure or playful, women know that Maison Lejaby allows them to feel the way they want to, to feel themselves.

The new glamour

In the past years, however, we’ve seen a new shift in the trends and consumer behaviours. As opposed to what we saw in the 90’s and early 2000’s, lingerie is not primarily a weapon of seduction. It has become a tool to empower women, rather than objectify them. Glamour doesn’t have to mean wearing flaming red underwear, lace or impossibly complicated and flesh cutting pieces. Glamour is not a plunging décolleté anymore. Seducing men isn’t women’s priority anymore, they want to seduce themselves and put their well-being first. They own their body and are proud of it, proud of every line, every stretch mark, every extra pound of flesh. And they want to forget about their lingerie, knowing that they will be comfortably supported all day long. This new trend translates to practical shapes, soft eco-friendly materials and suitable sizing. We go back to basics, but basics doesn’t mean boring anymore. The “Invisibles” line by Lejaby is the perfect example of a breathable, skin-friendly offer. “Loungewear” has also become a thing, and a major trend during the first and second wave of the pandemic.

A new tool for self-expression

Consumer behaviour is fickle, and we are now going through unpredictable times. If comfort continues to be important, there is a general awareness that one size doesn’t fit all, or every situation, or outfit, for that matter. If loungewear is here to stay, it will be far away from sweat-pants and hoodies, but rather, going towards silk and velvet pieces, soft and elegant.

It is also important to mention that lingerie has been misunderstood, almost stigmatised for a long time. Choosing pieces that flatter and make you feel good is directly connected to our mood, our confidence and mental well-being. Lingerie is free from social expectations that exist in fashion, so women shouldn’t be scared of their choices! They should have fun and experiment with their lingerie. And in return, lingerie needs to keep on being indulgent, comforting and uplifting.

A bright future for french lingerie Maison Lejaby

The art of lingerie has now become a secular one. Maison Lejaby is proud to call itself “Maison de Création” and proud of its unique expertise and craftsmanship of its ateliers, based in Lyon. Their work is still infinitely precise, their materials always noble and of the best quality and all their suppliers are European. Their stores are designed to look and feel like an intimate apartment and dressing room, so the customers can feel comfortable and enjoy the full and unique experience of buying lingerie, an extension of themselves.

Today, the brand has put its corsetier know-how to the service of bathwear, nightwear and activewear, to be able to offer a comprehensive range and join women into every single part of their day, their life and activities.

The brand’s aim to go beyond and always innovate has led to the creation of two environmental friendly lines, one using vegetal fibres as well as an upcycled line, offering products made out of scraps of materials. More than that, one of their bathing suits, the “Renew Cult”, is made from 100 percent recycled and recyclable yarn regenerated from fishing nets. The brand is setting an example for a better and greener future. Women shouldn’t have to choose between feeling confident or comfortable in eco-friendly underwear. Maison Lejaby gives them both.