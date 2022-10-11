The Big Beauty Festival is back

The Conde Nast College of Fashion & Design have announced the return of the highly popular two-day event taking place in the heart of Soho, London on the 12th & 13th November 2022. It will bring a plethora of panel talks, masterclasses and demos hosted by Creative Director Sara Hassan & Beauty Editor Sophie Cullen, alongside some of the biggest names in the industry including Loreal, 111 Skin, Neom, FaceGym and Garnier

Have you always been interested in getting into the beauty industry but unsure on where to start? This event is designed for those wanting to explore more in the world of beauty whether it’s through photography, journalism, creative direction or digital content creation. This programme combines beauty and education whilst also having plenty of interactive elements.

The weekend is jam packed with expert-lead “Meet the Editors” in-conversations hosted by Vogue Club’s Editor Julia Hobbs. Be Inspired by workshops hosted by Art Director Tim Rennie and get ready to be wowed by Beauty Photography and Contemporary Multidisciplinary Artist, Claire Luxton.

FaceGym will kick start the weekend by treating guests to their famous facial workout. Learn the techniques to give yourself the classic FaceGym facial through sculpting. Take part in a sustainability panel-talk lead by Jasmine Hemsley and L’Oreal's Head of Sustainability. Neom will be sharing their secrets on how to grow a wellbeing business too.

If you're interested in digital content within the beauty sector - we’ve lined up Tik Tok Star Zak Heath who’s worked with brands such as YSL, NYX and Maybelline to name a few. Theresa Yee, ex WGSN and beauty whizz is on-hand to give a TikTok masterclass and talk participants through on what’s next and what should we be doing when it comes to creating engaging, meaningful content.

Event Highlights