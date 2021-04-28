The conscious consumer and how Triarchy denim is answering their needs through transparency

Today’s consumers have evolved beyond the one click purchase. They want to know much more, not just how much a garment costs and how fast the shipping will be. They want to know where this product come from, where do the textiles originate, who makes it and how does it affect our planet and people. Triarchy has taken on this challenge from seed to shelf showing consumers transparency every step of the way.

To ensure full sustainable transparency Triarchy begins with its materials, sourcing only organic cotton or their newest material from Candiani the first plastic free bio-stretch denim. How is it plastic free? Instead of the usual petroleum based stretch which are used to make stretch denim, bio-stretch denim is made from 96% organic cotton and 4% natural rubber, sustainably sourced and farmed from the rubber tree.

This is a huge accomplishment in the denim world. Eliminating micro-plastics entirely from the process of making stretch jeans and Triarchy was first to market for women with this incredible textile. Triarchy continues their sustainability into their manufacturing processes by using state of the art technology to ensure their denim continues its fully sustainable journey.

They use a combination of ozone, e-flow and laser technologies to wash their denim down in the most sustainable and responsible way possible. The entire manufacturing process is 3rd party audited and published by Green Story and the supply chain is published via 3rd party auditor Retraced.

The Triarchy team found that they had to find ways of relaying the facts to their consumers in an easy to understand way and that is where Green story and Retraced come in. Both platforms make it possible for Triarchy to share tangible and immediate impact statistics with their consumers.

Retraced allows Triarchy to share that they source responsibly farmed fibres that are woven into sustainably produced and dyed denim fabrics. In short, Green story and Retraced allow them to be completely transparent with their customers.

Triarchy continues to evolve and grow as one of the leading sustainable denim brands in the industry. Adam and Ania Taubenfligel the co-founders believe that this is just the beginning as they are continuing their work on perfecting sustainable denim.

For more information about their sustainable practices you can visit their website where they go into great detail on their manufacturing processes

