The consumer trends with Pantone colors retailers should know

Coral might have been named Pantone's Color of the Year, but the color actually ranked in fifth place overall in a recent consumer survey.

Consumer insights firm MakerSights questioned 1,000 Americans to determine which colors highlighted in the Pantone Fashion Trend Report consumers are most interested in shopping for the Spring 2019 season. As it aims to bridge the gap between what brands think consumers want and what consumers actually value, MakerSights surveyed across geographic, gender and generational demographics to attain reveal a variety of opinions.

Pantone color survey proved surprising results

The MakerSights Top Spring/Summer 2019 Colors Survey found that this year's top three colors, Eclipse, Jester Red and Princess Blue, were the most consistent first picks across age, gender and region, and 45 percent of shoppers indicated and equal preference between the red and blue tones.

At the same time, younger shoppers are those with the most interest in colorful clothing. Gen Z and Mmillennial shoppers are looking to shop the total color spectrum compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers, who are looking for muted tones for the spring season.

There are consistent top picks by region. Color of the year Living Coral will find success in the southeastern United States, Pink Peacock across the Midwest and the much lighter Sweet Corn hue in the Northwest. The west coast is the only region that doesn't favor a color in the pink family - its top pick was Terrarium Moss.

The least favored colors across all demographics proved to be the Sweet Lilac, Soybean, Pink Peacock, Fiesta, Terrarium Moss and Brown Granite, despite two of these colors being the top picks for certain regions.

